The Texans cut wide receiver Andy Jones, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston claimed Jones off waivers after the Cowboys waived him Sept. 2. He made his NFL debut in the Texans’ season opener and played one snap against the Jaguars.

The Texans, in need of a tight end for their Week 2 Thursday night game, cut him the following week. They re-signed him last week, and he was inactive against the Patriots.

Jones spent all of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.