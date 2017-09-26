Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy are sharing the bench instead of the carries

Getty Images

Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy were expected to carry the Seahawks’ running game this season. Instead, they’re sharing the bench, with rookie Chris Carson having become the team’s lead back.

Rawls played one of 73 offensive snaps against Tennessee. Lacy, inactive in Week 2, did not play against the Titans despite being active.

Carson had 11 carries for 34 yards, and C.J. Prosise spelled him with four carries for 9 yards.

“It is difficult,” coach Pete Carroll said of Lacy and Rawls’ lack of playing time, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “They want the ball every snap. I don’t blame them. They are great competitive kids, and they didn’t feel like one.

“It is difficult.”

Carroll said the Seahawks need more carries for their running backs, which hasn’t happened because Seattle has fallen behind too much. Rawls has five carries for 4 yards this season and Lacy five carries for 3 yards, and the team’s running backs — minus Russell Wilson‘s rushing yardage — are averaging 63.3 yards per game.

Prosise has an ankle injury, which could give Rawls and/or Lacy more chances this week.

Carroll said he has talked to both Rawls and Lacy about their roles, but he wouldn’t say what he told them.

“Not a message to share with you,” the coach said.