Trent Richardson signs with the Saskatchewan Roughriders

Getty Images

Trent Richardson is back in football, even if it’s in another country.

The CFL announced that the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft had signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Richardson was in some degree of discussions with the CFL team this summer, but wanted to wait to see if there was a chance to get back into the NFL.

After washing out of preseason attempts with the Ravens and Raiders, his career 3.3 yards per carry average wasn’t enticing to teams, so he apparently decided to go north.

This is the point where we note that not only did Browns General Manager Tom Heckert trade up in 2012 to get him, but Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson traded a first-round pick to get him. It’s not an accident both men now have the adjective “former” in front of those titles.