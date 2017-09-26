Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor will try to build on a strong game against the Broncos.

S Reshad Jones stood out by having a good day for the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots came back to win, but still have work to do defensively.

Said Jets LB Demario Davis of Sunday’s win, “There was a lot of excitement on the field. Our crowd brought a tremendous amount of energy and we made plays. When you make plays, confidence builds and you keep making them.”

The Ravens vow they’ll bounce back from their lopsided loss to the Jaguars.

An ill-timed stumble marred an otherwise good day for Bengals RB Joe Mixon.

Browns coach Hue Jackson weighed in on the team’s penalties.

Splash plays are missing from the Steelers offense.

Texans RB D'Onta Foreman is impressed by QB Deshaun Watson‘s demeanor in the huddle.

Will Colts QB Andrew Luck practice this week?

The Jaguars returned from London and turned their attention to the Jets.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey gave his offensive line high marks for their play against the Seahawks.

The Broncos didn’t take care of the small details in Sunday’s loss.

Sunday’s win featured a strong performance by the Chiefs defense.

The Chargers don’t think offensive play calling is the reason for their struggles on that side of the ball.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio thinks WR Michael Crabtree will bounce back from a bad night.

QB Dak Prescott‘s leap into the end zone was a highlight on Monday night.

Running through the late-game errors in Sunday’s Giants loss.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained a curious call to go for it on fourth down.

Sunday night saw the Redskins defense at its best.

Bears RB Jordan Howard powered through a shoulder injury in Sunday’s win.

The Lions run defense missed LB Jarrad Davis.

Injuries keep coming for Packers offensive tackles.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is adjusting to a heavy workload.

Rookie DE Takk McKinley is learning on the job for the Falcons.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera’s decision to punt from the Saints’ 35-yard-line led to questions on Monday.

The Saints got a long touchdown from WR Ted Ginn.

The Buccaneers think there should have been a penalty on a hit on TE Cameron Brate.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald played well in Monday’s loss.

Former Rams quarterbacks like what they’ve seen from Jared Goff this year.

49ers QB Brian Hoyer isn’t planning to change his approach.

The Seahawks want more from their running game.