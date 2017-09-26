Week Three power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Chiefs (3-0; No. 2): They shouldn’t go to sleep on their Monday night opponent.

2. Patriots (2-1; No. 3): If they had a hard time containing Deshaun Watson, how will they do against Cam Newton?

3. Falcons (3-0; No. 4): Pretty or ugly, September wins are money in the oversized, futuristic, metal change purse that looks like a football stadium.

4. Packers (2-1; No. 6): How much can Aaron Rodgers do without much help around him? We keep finding out.

5. Cowboys (2-1; No. 10): Dak Prescott means a lot more to this team right now than Ezekiel Elliott.

6. Washington (2-1; No. 21): A fifteen-spot jump is extreme. That not-as-close-as-it-was 27-10 splattering of the Raiders was worse.

7. Raiders (2-1; previously No. 1): Derek Carr suddenly has a hard time performing at an acceptable level in prime-time games.

8. Steelers (2-1; No. 5): It’s fair to wonder whether the anthem issue distracted them on Sunday, and whether it will be a distraction going forward.

9. Lions (2-1; No. 7): It was the right application of a fair rule, but something about that outcome still feels all wrong.

10. Titans (2-1; No. 15): If the Titans want to win the division, they need to secure in victory in the city from whence they once came.

11. Bills (2-1; No. 22): The Bills are actually tanking at supposedly tanking.

12. Broncos (2-1; No. 8):  It was the right application of a unfair rule, and everything about that outcome still feels all wrong.

13. Eagles (2-1; No. 16): Philly’s latest star athlete is nearly as popular as the city’s most famous fictional one.

14. Vikings (2-1; No. 17): When a team has two quarterbacks, it has none. When it has three, maybe it can make the playoffs.

15. Jaguars (2-1; No. 20): The Jags are the NFL’s new Jekyll-and-Hyde team. Which goes well with their uniforms.

16. Seahawks (1-2; No. 9): This thing could fall apart quickly, and if that happens things could get ugly.

17. Panthers (2-1; No. 14): The defense is good enough to overcome a bad offense, except when facing a really good offense.

18. Rams (2-1; No. 19): Maybe they won’t be pursuing Kirk Cousins next year, after all.

19. Dolphins (1-1; No. 11): “Garbage” is a word few would have envisioned as describing this team’s offense.

20. Ravens (2-1; No. 12): “Garbage” would be a very charitable description for this team’s offense.

21. Buccaneers (1-1; No. 13): Jameis Winston seems to think he can will the Bucs to victory. At times, he can. At other times, he simply can’t.

22. Texans (1-2; No. 18): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

23. Saints (1-2; No. 26): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

24. Bears (1-2; No. 27): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

25. Cardinals (1-2; No. 23): This team can’t get to the playoffs if its quarterback keeps taking damage.

26. Jets (1-2; No. 30): Tanks for the memories.

27. Chargers (0-3; No. 24): Phil, let us know when it’s time to panic.

28. Colts (1-2; No. 32): Andrew, let us know when it’s time to stop panicking.

29. Giants (0-3; No. 25): Ben, how many good teams start 0-3?

30. Browns (0-3; No. 28): The good news is that they still may be the best team in Ohio.

31. Bengals (0-3; No. 29): The bad news is that they still may be the worst team in Ohio.

32. 49ers (0-3; No. 31): If it’s any consolation, I almost made them No. 31.

38 responses to “Week Three power rankings

  3. My problem with the Lions loss is why does an automatic review cause a 10 second runoff? That is the part that makes no sense. It’s not like an injury where you can fake being hurt to stop the clock, the team has not control over replay within the last two minutes. It’s just a stupid rule that doesn’t seem to have a purpose to me.

  6. Love me some Patriots but I don’t see how they’re above the Falcons right now. Last game was a squeaker, til that defense AND o line step up I can’t see them above a 3-0 team.

  8. 2. Patriots (2-1; No. 3): If they had a hard time containing Deshaun Watson, how will they do against Cam Newton?
    ———————–
    They’ll be fine, have you seen Cam play this season???

  9. So the Cowboys beat the Cards and Giants and get blown out by DEN and are 5. Lions get jobbed out of a win vs the best team in the NFC, beat those same Cards and Giants in convincing fashion, and are 9.

  10. While i think by the end of the year, the Eagles will win the East. At this point i kind of understand having the cowboys over them. What i don’t understand is the cowboys have beat an 0-3 team and a pretty bad cardinals team without their best player. Yet they got their butts kicked by a team with the same record pretty badly that is ranked 7 spots behind them.

    That just doesn’t make any sense at all. Not to mention the eagles are the same 7 spots behind the Washington team, that they beat pretty soundly.

  11. 9. Lions (2-1; No. 7): It was the right application of a fair rule, but something about that outcome still feels all wrong.
    ————

    It’s not fair. Fair would be trying to cheat the system to stop the clock (faking an injury) or having a penalty (holding, false start, etc.)

    But when the review comes from the NFL, there is no reason for there to be a 10 second run off. I’m still not sure how they overturned the call on the field with the camera angles they had, but either way, Detroit should have had one more play.

  14. “Dak Prescott means a lot more to this team right now than Ezekiel Elliott.”

    Yup, but all the Cowboy haters will deny this and say Dak has been figured out.

  15. Hoo boy, is Mikey going to take it on the chin for putting the Patsies ahead of the (as of yet) undefeated Dirty Birds. KC ahead of the Falcons I get at least as a concept because they won their third game in a beatdown of a division rival.

  21. I love Belichick and all, but #2? At least swap them with #3 Falcons. And why are Texans #21? They came within an incredible pass of beating the Brady Bunch in Foxboro. I’d put Texans around #15.

  24. Texans are too low. They did not lose, they just ran out of time. A couple of poor decisions by the coach probably cost them the game too.

  25. The Packers are too high. They have no running game at all and will not be going to a championship. They need to be at 8 or 9.

  26. What!!??!! The Packers are still ranked ahead of the Vikings!!??!! Haven’t you been reading the comments from their fans? And you’re just going to ignore them??

  28. I really want to see a Rams/Steelers matchup so someone in Pittsburgh can make some kind of Ja.Goff sign..

  29. These make no sense.. at least as far as the NFC east is concerned. Head to head and common opponents make a mockery of your rankings. Maybe spend a bit less time worrying about who is Kneeling/standing and why Kaepernick still isn’t on a roster and watch a game.

  32. Packers too high and dare I say it – Bears too low.

    If that team ever gets a real coach and if the players learn to cross the goal line before celebrating, they could be a force.

  33. 2. Patriots (2-1; No. 3): If they had a hard time containing Deshaun Watson, how will they do against Cam Newton?

    ——————

    Watson > Newton.

    Cam is totally washed up, his body is broken, he can’t get out and run wild like when he was younger.

  34. “That just doesn’t make any sense at all. Not to mention the eagles are the same 7 spots behind the Washington team, that they beat pretty soundly.”

    While I agree the Redskins don’t deserve to move up this fast this high, that loss to the eagles wasn’t sound. The redskins defense actually played really well and it was Carson Wentz that ultimately won the game for them with his scrambling and extending plays.

    The Redskins were down 6 points with under 2 mins left. That final score did not reflect the outcome. The refs also stole an opportunity from Cousins and the Redskins to go down and win the game. Offense played like crap all game but it was a one score game and it’s quite possible the skins could have drove down and won it if the head ref didn’t stick with the on field call despite angles showing his arm was clearing moving forward and the ball even came out of his hand as a spiral. It was a forward pass.

    Eagles dline is legit and while I believe Wentz is running a very basic offense, he was the deciding factor at the end of the day. Skins got after him all day and the rest of the eagles offense really didn’t do anything, that victory came on Wentz shoulders.

    Lets not also forget that the skins were in scoring range, at worst ready to go up 20-17 on the eagles before a Cousins pick. This game was close till the refs sealed it on the bad fumble/forward pass call.

  35. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:43 pm
    Just give the Patriots the trophy now and lets call it a season, we all know the end result.
    _________________________________________

    Dollfins fan throwing in the towel after 2 whole games, how can that be? What with Jay Cutler leading the Dollfins to Super Bowl 52 and all? Seriously though, as a Pats fan I think NE is ranked far too high right now but it’s where they finish that matters.

  38. The 10 second runoff is not because a replay was made. It’s because a scoring play had happened, stopping the clock. If the play was called correctly, it would have meant time would still be running, and therefore, at least 10 seconds would have gone by before they could have gotten a play off.

