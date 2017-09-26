Week Three power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT
1. Chiefs (3-0; No. 2): They shouldn’t go to sleep on their Monday night opponent.

2. Patriots (2-1; No. 3): If they had a hard time containing Deshaun Watson, how will they do against Cam Newton?

3. Falcons (3-0; No. 4): Pretty or ugly, September wins are money in the oversized, futuristic, metal change purse that looks like a football stadium.

4. Packers (2-1; No. 6): How much can Aaron Rodgers do without much help around him? We keep finding out.

5. Cowboys (2-1; No. 10): Dak Prescott means a lot more to this team right now than Ezekiel Elliott.

6. Washington (2-1; No. 21): A fifteen-spot jump is extreme. That not-as-close-as-it-was 27-10 splattering of the Raiders was worse.

7. Raiders (2-1; previously No. 1): Derek Carr suddenly has a hard time performing at an acceptable level in prime-time games.

8. Steelers (2-1; No. 5): It’s fair to wonder whether the anthem issue distracted them on Sunday, and whether it will be a distraction going forward.

9. Lions (2-1; No. 7): It was the right application of a fair rule, but something about that outcome still feels all wrong.

10. Titans (2-1; No. 15): If the Titans want to win the division, they need to secure in victory in the city from whence they once came.

11. Bills (2-1; No. 22): The Bills are actually tanking at supposedly tanking.

12. Broncos (2-1; No. 8):  It was the right application of a unfair rule, and everything about that outcome still feels all wrong.

13. Eagles (2-1; No. 16): Philly’s latest star athlete is nearly as popular as the city’s most famous fictional one.

14. Vikings (2-1; No. 17): When a team has two quarterbacks, it has none. When it has three, maybe it can make the playoffs.

15. Jaguars (2-1; No. 20): The Jags are the NFL’s new Jekyll-and-Hyde team. Which goes well with their uniforms.

16. Seahawks (1-2; No. 9): This thing could fall apart quickly, and if that happens things could get ugly.

17. Panthers (2-1; No. 14): The defense is good enough to overcome a bad offense, except when facing a really good offense.

18. Rams (2-1; No. 19): Maybe they won’t be pursuing Kirk Cousins next year, after all.

19. Dolphins (1-1; No. 11): “Garbage” is a word few would have envisioned as describing this team’s offense.

20. Ravens (2-1; No. 12): “Garbage” would be a very charitable description for this team’s offense.

21. Buccaneers (1-1; No. 13): Jameis Winston seems to think he can will the Bucs to victory. At times, he can. At other times, he simply can’t.

22. Texans (1-2; No. 18): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

23. Saints (1-2; No. 26): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

24. Bears (1-2; No. 27): This team could do some damage in the playoffs, if it can get there.

25. Cardinals (1-2; No. 23): This team can’t get to the playoffs if its quarterback keeps taking damage.

26. Jets (1-2; No. 30): Tanks for the memories.

27. Chargers (0-3; No. 24): Phil, let us know when it’s time to panic.

28. Colts (1-2; No. 32): Andrew, let us know when it’s time to stop panicking.

29. Giants (0-3; No. 25): Ben, how many good teams start 0-3?

30. Browns (0-3; No. 28): The good news is that they still may be the best team in Ohio.

31. Bengals (0-3; No. 29): The bad news is that they still may be the worst team in Ohio.

32. 49ers (0-3; No. 31): If it’s any consolation, I almost made them No. 31.

  3. My problem with the Lions loss is why does an automatic review cause a 10 second runoff? That is the part that makes no sense. It’s not like an injury where you can fake being hurt to stop the clock, the team has not control over replay within the last two minutes. It’s just a stupid rule that doesn’t seem to have a purpose to me.

  6. Love me some Patriots but I don’t see how they’re above the Falcons right now. Last game was a squeaker, til that defense AND o line step up I can’t see them above a 3-0 team.

  9. So the Cowboys beat the Cards and Giants and get blown out by DEN and are 5. Lions get jobbed out of a win vs the best team in the NFC, beat those same Cards and Giants in convincing fashion, and are 9.

  10. While i think by the end of the year, the Eagles will win the East. At this point i kind of understand having the cowboys over them. What i don’t understand is the cowboys have beat an 0-3 team and a pretty bad cardinals team without their best player. Yet they got their butts kicked by a team with the same record pretty badly that is ranked 7 spots behind them.

    That just doesn’t make any sense at all. Not to mention the eagles are the same 7 spots behind the Washington team, that they beat pretty soundly.

    It’s not fair. Fair would be trying to cheat the system to stop the clock (faking an injury) or having a penalty (holding, false start, etc.)

    But when the review comes from the NFL, there is no reason for there to be a 10 second run off. I’m still not sure how they overturned the call on the field with the camera angles they had, but either way, Detroit should have had one more play.

  14. “Dak Prescott means a lot more to this team right now than Ezekiel Elliott.”

    Yup, but all the Cowboy haters will deny this and say Dak has been figured out.

  15. Hoo boy, is Mikey going to take it on the chin for putting the Patsies ahead of the (as of yet) undefeated Dirty Birds. KC ahead of the Falcons I get at least as a concept because they won their third game in a beatdown of a division rival.

  21. I love Belichick and all, but #2? At least swap them with #3 Falcons. And why are Texans #21? They came within an incredible pass of beating the Brady Bunch in Foxboro. I’d put Texans around #15.

  24. Texans are too low. They did not lose, they just ran out of time. A couple of poor decisions by the coach probably cost them the game too.

  25. The Packers are too high. They have no running game at all and will not be going to a championship. They need to be at 8 or 9.

  26. What!!??!! The Packers are still ranked ahead of the Vikings!!??!! Haven’t you been reading the comments from their fans? And you’re just going to ignore them??

  28. I really want to see a Rams/Steelers matchup so someone in Pittsburgh can make some kind of Ja.Goff sign..

  29. These make no sense.. at least as far as the NFC east is concerned. Head to head and common opponents make a mockery of your rankings. Maybe spend a bit less time worrying about who is Kneeling/standing and why Kaepernick still isn’t on a roster and watch a game.

  32. If only these rankings were actually based on this years games. Packers have beaten the PFT ranked 16th and 31st teams, and barely on both occasions. And had their butts knocked around by the 3rd ranked PFT team. Hence, Packers rank 4. Interesting thought process here.

  34. Packers barely squeeze by a team that didn’t score a touchdown in the first two weeks and need OT to do it. Fourth best team in the league

  35. 5. Cowboys?
    6. Redskins?
    13. Eagles?

    Makes no sense. It should be more like

    13. Eagles
    14. Redskins
    15. Cowboys

    Or something similar to that. Neither the Skins or Cowboys belong in the Top 10. If the Skins beat the Chiefs, then yes top 10 might be warranted.

  38. Packers too high and dare I say it – Bears too low.

    If that team ever gets a real coach and if the players learn to cross the goal line before celebrating, they could be a force.

    Cam is totally washed up, his body is broken, he can’t get out and run wild like when he was younger.

  40. “That just doesn’t make any sense at all. Not to mention the eagles are the same 7 spots behind the Washington team, that they beat pretty soundly.”

    While I agree the Redskins don’t deserve to move up this fast this high, that loss to the eagles wasn’t sound. The redskins defense actually played really well and it was Carson Wentz that ultimately won the game for them with his scrambling and extending plays.

    The Redskins were down 6 points with under 2 mins left. That final score did not reflect the outcome. The refs also stole an opportunity from Cousins and the Redskins to go down and win the game. Offense played like crap all game but it was a one score game and it’s quite possible the skins could have drove down and won it if the head ref didn’t stick with the on field call despite angles showing his arm was clearing moving forward and the ball even came out of his hand as a spiral. It was a forward pass.

    Eagles dline is legit and while I believe Wentz is running a very basic offense, he was the deciding factor at the end of the day. Skins got after him all day and the rest of the eagles offense really didn’t do anything, that victory came on Wentz shoulders.

    Lets not also forget that the skins were in scoring range, at worst ready to go up 20-17 on the eagles before a Cousins pick. This game was close till the refs sealed it on the bad fumble/forward pass call.

  41. jaycutlerleadsdolphinstosuperbowl52 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:43 pm
    Just give the Patriots the trophy now and lets call it a season, we all know the end result.
    Dollfins fan throwing in the towel after 2 whole games, how can that be? What with Jay Cutler leading the Dollfins to Super Bowl 52 and all? Seriously though, as a Pats fan I think NE is ranked far too high right now but it’s where they finish that matters.

  44. The 10 second runoff is not because a replay was made. It’s because a scoring play had happened, stopping the clock. If the play was called correctly, it would have meant time would still be running, and therefore, at least 10 seconds would have gone by before they could have gotten a play off.

  45. Washington jumps 15 spots because they beat a west coast team on the east coast, but in doing so jump the team that beat them soundly in DC (and only lost to the team currently ranked #1 on the road in Arrowhead). I hope you were better at chasing ambulances then you are at ranking NFL teams.

  47. This Viking fan doesn’t care that the Packers are ranked ahead of my team (even though they barely beat one of the worst teams in the league at home nonetheless). The Vikings are ahead of the third place Packers in the NFC North standings. Ha ha.

  48. The Chiefs are overrated, just wait until the weather changes and their noodle arm QB will start to struggle.

  50. I’ve been a Packers fan since 1963; sold hot dogs at Packers games at old County Stadium in Milwaukee — but scratching my head over how the team could move from six to four after defeating the Bungles in overtime at Lambeau!

  53. Houston hadn’t allowed a 300 yard passer in 31 games and Brady got 378. The defenses were both tired in that heat. The Patriots defense will be just fine. Getting the W is all that matters. That was a huge win.

  54. I do think 13 is fair for Philly but how can you justify Washington at 6 when Philly beat them 30 to 17 at Washington? Dallas at 5? Are you serious? They beat your 29 and 25 both teams having significant injuries but get blown out by 25 to your team ranked 12.. It’s like these rankings were done by a star struck 12 year old. Seriously please justify your NFC east rankings.

  55. 1. Chiefs (3-0; No. 2): They shouldn’t go to sleep on their Monday night opponent.
  57. KC has played the best of any team. Deserving of #1. Atlanta really should be number 2 as the only other undefeated team. Patriots number 3 would make sense, but you could argue with Cowboys or Titans there too. GB is too high. I would have them at 6.

  58. Falcons 3-0 but behind 2-1 Patriots? That’s Crap…

    To all the whiners complaining that the Lions did not get another play, do you really think that having 30 seconds to put the player package you want on the field for a planned and called goal line play would have the same chance of scoring as having 8 seconds left on a ticking clock to run to the line, not call a play, not do any substitutions and run a QB sneak that the Falcons knew was coming?

    It is a crap way to lose OR win – nothing sweet in it for Falcons fans but effectively granting the Lions an extra time out would also not have been fair.

    The league needs a better solution. My preference: Trash the 10 second runoff rule and instead let the offensive team have another play – BUT – have that play be for a tie. If they score – they tie and the game goes to overtime. At least that would put the matter back in the hands of the players.

  60. standings and stats dont matter til Thanksgiving.
    Power rankings never matter.

    I’ll take my Viking defense over your swiss-cheese defense any Sunday.

    If Joe Mixon doesn’t slip, you guys very well could’ve lost that game to Cincinnati.

  66. 12. Broncos (2-1; No. 8): It was the right application of a unfair rule, and everything about that outcome still feels all wrong.

    Well, had it happened to the Bills and not the Broncos Im sure this wouldnt be the same line for the Bills. Man, this site is insane. Also, did the Bills ever say anything about tanking? Like the Jets? No.

  68. Fair for the most part. Let’s be honest, Atlanta got off on a technicality. The second game of the year they should have lost. Luck will eventually run out so enjoy it while you have it. If the Bears even had a semblance of a passing game, they could be decent but …not going to happen.

  69. A-Rodge is going to carve up that #27 ranked Viking pass defense in week 6.

    Time will tell. But, I would expect the team that scores more points and gives up fewer points to win. Both the Lions and Vikings beat the Packers in each of those categories.

  70. When it comes to obscure, stupid a** rules that no one even knows about (the process, intentionally batting a ball out of bounds, challenging a scoring play and now the 10 second runoff), the Lions are ALWAYS on the short end of the stick.

    And speaking of obscure rules, I think there is one that mandates the Lions be on the short end of the stick.

  72. 15. Jaguars (2-1; No. 20): The Jags are the NFL’s new Jekyll-and-Hyde team. Which goes well with their uniforms.

    Not really. They are 2-1 and have played one bad half of football.

  74. Dont care anout the rankings. Just look at the nfc east standings and you’ll see the eagles at the top. 2-0 in the division says so.

  76. diveleft has forgotten how quickly the queens fell on their face last year after their superbowl of 6-0 early last year. I’ll take the Packers on top of the division at the end of the year, and let’s not forget both teams have the same record so first, second or third this time of year shows me your looking at the superbowl again this year – at least you are consistent….in suffering on the couch watching the Packers play in post season year after year after year after year after year

  78. Really? Washington at number 6 because they beat a Raiders team that historically doesn’t do well on the East coast? That doesn’t warrant a 15 spot jump. Maybe put them somewhere around 12 – 15, not 6!!!! You have them rated higher than the Eagles. The Eagles beat Washington, went toe to toe with KC, and beat the Giants. Admittedly, the Giants aren’t that good right now and lack any type of creativity, but division games in the NFC east are rarely blowouts. There’s a reason the NFC East is a money maker for the NFL and that’s because those games are always good.

    The Jaguars thoroughly owned the Ravens, but only tick up 5 spots, yet the Bills jump 11 spots!!! What is your formula for coming up with this ranking, because you need a new one since this on is flawed.

  79. So the Eagles beat Washington in Washington, and ranked 7 spots lower? And their 1 loss is to your #1 team on the road by 7, and you have Philly at #13. Seems legit.

  80. As a Seahawks fan, the Rams should be higher than the Seahawks. The Rams are playing the best ball in the division right now. The Seahawks absolutely have more talent on their roster, but they’re not playing well at all right now. They’re too interested in being SJW’s than they are football players and that’s obvious in their performance on the field. Pete Carroll’s time is up in Seattle. He has no control of the locker room whatsoever and has shown that he’ll blindly be loyal to his O and D coordinators instead of holding them accountable for their utter incompetence at their jobs. It’s sad. The team is loaded with talent, but it’s being wasted on poor pathetic coaching and leadership.

    I usually don’t comment on the power rankings, but Deshaun Watson convinced the majority of Patriots fans that he’s the real deal.

    If the Patriots don’t see Houston again this year, there won’t be a lot of belly aching by the fans or coaching staff.
  82. Most of the top ten feels too high, but there’s nobody to replace them with. It’s like a bell curve with the Chiefs out in front, then a big lump of teams, and then the Colts and Niners down below the Forrest Gump line.

  85. “If the play was called correctly, it would have meant time would still be running, and therefore, at least 10 seconds would have gone by before they could have gotten a play off.”

    Well coached teams can get a play off in less than 10 seconds. The Pats got a field goal to end the half in one of the games this year with something like 9 seconds on the clock when the next to last play ended. They got the offense off and the kicking team on and got the 3 with a second or so to spare.

