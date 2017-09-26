What’s the solution to the anthem protests?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
The Commander-in-Chief continues to express, in 140 characters or less, his views regarding the NFL and the national anthem. Most recently, President Trump suggested that “[t]he only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem!”

While that would definitely be a “way out” (although probably not a good one), there’s another way. The Browns first showed the path in Week One with a pre-anthem video, and the Cowboys followed a different branch of it last night with their pre-anthem display of unity by kneeling as a group.

The key is the word “pre-anthem.” The league needs to find a way, separate and apart from the national anthem, to allow players to raise concerns about racial equality and social justice without doing it during the national anthem.

When the anthem protests began last year, the anthem was the only platform for drawing attention to these issues. Two of 32 teams have now shown that there’s another way to do this, which allows the concerns to be expressed while also permitting players to stand for the anthem.

During a Tuesday morning media briefing, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart pointed to players like Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills and Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who have said that the issue isn’t simply about showing that players can protest, but that it’s about moving to progress. During Sunday’s Football Night in America on NBC, Stills explained to Tony Dungy that Stills had stopped kneeling during the anthem because it was taking focus away from the reasons for the kneeling.

So here’s where the league needs to emerge not as an advisor to the teams (which it has been doing since the President challenged the NFL on Friday night and beyond) but as a leader. The league needs to devise a vehicle for allowing all players to express concerns separate and apart from the anthem, which in turn will make it easier for teams to steer them away from using the anthem as a vehicle for protest.

Ultimately, this responsibility falls on the desk of the Commissioner. He’s the leader of the sport, and this is not simply an opportunity but an obligation to come up with a solution that permanently defuses a debate on which there is no space for reasonable minds to differ.

One side will forever believe that kneeling or sitting during the anthem always disrespects the flag, the country, and/or the military. The other side will always believe that kneeling or sitting for valid reasons does not disrespect anything or anyone. The challenge for the Commissioner is to give players a way to use their platform that takes the anthem completely out of the equation, like the Browns did 16 days ago and like the Cowboys did last night.

It won’t be easy, but it will be the only effective way to bring this issue to an end. Short of changing the rules to make standing during the anthem mandatory.

86 responses to "What's the solution to the anthem protests?"

  4. Well considering that none of the protesters or enlightened media members have even tried to offer a solution to the perceived reason of the protests then how can we have a solution to the protests.

    The protests, at this point, has turned from police brutality to racism to now just anti trump. Their message has gotten so muddled that they no longer have a clear goal, if they ever did.

    It’s just like all of the other activist organizations, they are very good about ‘bringing awareness’ and placing blame but solutions? Not so much

  5. There are many qualities consistent in great leaders – unfortunately Goodell has none of these qualities so I have very little confidence in this happening.

  6. Easy. The solution is the same solution to end world hunger, homeless vets, and treating cancer. No one knows.. But we’ll squabble and pick sides until it does end. Meaning, it’ll never end.

  7. Each team should go start their own grassroots movement in their community to start.

    But whatever the end choice,It shouldn’t be infringing on my right to see what I paid for, which is football, nothing more, nothing less.I go to sporting events and concerts to see a sport I love or hear music I like…that is it. Anything involving politics I will go to at my discretion.

  8. I wonder if the league is still under contract with the defense department regarding pregame flag displays and having players on the field during the anthem. Prior to 2009, players were in the locker room during the anthem. Should they go back to that practice?

  10. People may not like Trump and the way he delivers his messages, but I think something that is being overlooked in all the dialogue I have listened to on this is that there is a large amount of people who agree with Trump’s basic message which is to stand for the anthem. Anyone in the NFL who believes this is not a factor in ratings going down is not paying attention. It is a factor and I think it may be a big factor.

  12. Stop not prosecuting cops who murder minorities that did nothing to deserve it. Work for equal treatment under the law. None of this is rocket science.

  15. The related stories about ratings being down because of this and I think one of the reasons may be the excellent Vietnam series on PBS. I have not watched a Sunday, Monday or Thursday night game since the series started late week and I won’t until it’s complicated

    The other thing the series remind is how so absolutely the country was divided. The riot at the Democrat Convention in 1968 makes this issue seem like a cat fight.

  dmca12 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:38 am
    People may not like Trump and the way he delivers his messages, but I think something that is being overlooked in all the dialogue I have listened to on this is that there is a large amount of people who agree with Trump’s basic message which is to stand for the anthem. Anyone in the NFL who believes this is not a factor in ratings going down is not paying attention. It is a factor and I think it may be a big factor.

    —————-

    It is a manufactured factor. Players weren’t even on the field during the anthem until a few years ago and the number of players kneeling was what, 6-10 out of 1800? It was a minor issue until Trump needed a distraction from his latest screw ups and gave his base something shiny to focus on, as usual.

  crush22 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    The solution?
    Stop talking about it.
    As soon as they don’t get the media’s attention, it’ll go away.

    —————

    Ahhhh yes… the ol’ sweep-it-under-the-rug-and-let-it-continue-to-fester technique. Never fails.

    Or we can actually agree to disagree on the method they chose, talk about that later, and talk about the actual message they are sending which is that black people should be treated equally in the country. Not told they are treated equally and to not complain. But actually treat them equally.

  20. Funny thing is that this whole thing was dying down until Trump opened up about it. Less players were doing it, less media attention to it. Now all the players are going to keep doing it to spite a President that they do not care for or respect.

    But I do agree – attention has been drawn to the issue, now do some talking about it. Pre-anthem videos are a great start, as it shares the opinions and beliefs of the players. But like I said, the protests won’t go away now that Trump has called for them to. (Excellent distraction on his part to draw attention from the fact that he can’t pass any Repeal/Replace legislation.)

  23. A. Realize the 1st amendment does not protect you at your job.
    B. Stop the hypocrisy. If the NFL is going to fine players for 9/11 or charity cleats and disallow decals honoring cops, players should be fined for not standing during the anthem.
    C. Actually do something you’re protesting about. Pretty much none of the players are doing jack to bring communities together. Rather they are exacerbating the problem.

  24. How about not using your work place for your social agendas? Maybe time to get rid of the anthem at these events altogether to take away their chance to show disrespect

  27. Leave politics out of football. Why is it in football anyway…football is a whole different animal being that it’s a sport and not designed to be a political platform.

  28. I would just ignore the millionaires who feel like victims. I didn’t vote for Trump, but a lot of clueless people did, so my conscience is clean.

    The fact people think kneeling for a national anthem can have an impact on social and economic change to help minorities (not just blacks), is a bit disturbing.

    What needs to happen is our corrupt politicians at the federal and state level need to held accountable and rational legislation to add new revenues to improve publicly funded entities like the police and add more quality teachers so GOOD people would actually want to do those jobs.

    Some fat load who shops at Walmart with an IQ of 80, who happens to be a racist, shouldn’t be a cop.

  30. We have become an absurd civilization. Civil can be highly debatable.

    if the right and the left could just let the people have print, TV and radio back that would be a huge step in the correct direction. The right and the left own all forms of media so literally everything has been politicized. How about we go back to being a free country. Which means propaganda free. No matter if you are an independent (like most Americans) a republican or a democrat you get fed a ton of propaganda whether you realize it or not.

    To the protests, we should probably have a real discussion about being a police state country. 911 changed how our law enforcement is trained. Today’s training is far to aggressive. Guns are out far too often. Less military style training and more peace officer style of training. Any citizen of any race should be perfectly protected when under police custody. ONE is too many US citizens to die while being under police custody. We need to get that to be part of all 50 states all of the time.

  31. I will not go to games with my wife and kids where the very stadium my tax payer dollars built broadcasts the players political views no matter how benign they may seem. I feel like this the stadium is a tinderbox just waiting to explode. I think this has created an unsafe environment for the fans. The players have the media following them around 24×7, twitter accounts, etc… They should express your political views there. This stuff has to end before I’ll go back.

  32. Again the point is being missed. People are paying with time and money to be entertained not to have politics infringe or their very limited and valuable recreational time. Most of us look at sports and movies as an escape from politics, not as a platform to preach at us.

  aliveguy24 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:46 am
    Media stop making a big deal out of it. Poof it’s gone.

    Now that the players have raised awareness. Do something.

    1 0 Rate This

    Agreed, even though we’ve been aware of police abuse an inequality for many years.

    This isn’t new.

    What is new is Kaepernick being benched, being entitled and selfish, and quitting on his team because he didn’t care.

  35. I like nascar reaction. about 6 of their owners said simply protest during the national anthem and your fired immediately.

  37. Good article Florio. It was unbiased and spoke intelligently. You are right to point out those that have hit the right answer. They have separated the protest away from ‘disrespecting the flag’. And having done so they have taken the first step to recognize and respect the views of the other side. Now its time to reciprocate and give their protest and the point they were trying to make equal recognition and respect.

    Im no Trump supporter but he may have called this one right in his own tangerine circus clown way. Because of my opinion of him my own feeling is that its just a case of an out of control raving lunatic accidentally saying the right thing. But I do think that might have just happened.

  39. “…to allow players to raise concerns about racial equality and social justice…”

    Why should the NFL or the team owners have to provide these guys with a platform for their pet peeves??? When I’m at work I’m expected to work, when I’m not at work I can engage in my personal interests. Why are these guys any different???

  42. SIMPLE! Support your social causes outside of the workforce.

    Then people who are sympathetic can join you and the people who oppose your position don’t have it shoved it their faces.

  43. That is not a solution, a pre-anthem protest. There are two things that are disgusting to a lot of us. #1 and more importantly, disrespecting the flag, the country and those that have fought and died for this country. #2 keep politics out of sports. Sports are a safe place, an escape from politics, an area conservative or liberal we can all come together, it isn’t liberal fans or conservative fans, its just fans of a particular team regardless of political beliefs. You want to push your social issues, go ahead, but not while in uniform, do it on your own time like the rest of us have to do.

  47. As I’ve said for years, nothing Goodell does makes any sense until you realize he hates the league and wants to destroy it. Top stars and role models are routinely punished, while the worst and most corrosive players are celebrated. He is like a teacher who only gives detention to the best students.

  49. There is no solution. Both sides are angry, and anger doesn’t solve anything. Protests just make people more angry, as we saw this weekend. Especially when your protests don’t have a specific, measurable goal in mind.

  50. The first thing they can do is have the owners pay back all the money the state gave them for the stadiums and use it to fund social justice programs. Stop the stadium funding in LA unless rams and chargers pay the whole costs themselves so the local community can fund minority programs! There’s a solution my friends and think of all the MONEY it would put in the hands of the underserved. Stop kneeling and looking like fools and start doing the right thing.

    I’m sure players would be willing to take less money on all of their contracts to share the burden with the owners. #givebackalltaxpayermoneytofundunity.

  51. Serious question here. Why do we even have a national anthem before sporting events but pretty much nowhere else in the entertainment world (no anthem before movies, concerts, etc.)? How did the anthem become attached to sports? Was it the Olympics?

  52. Protesting during the anthem makes the story about the act – not the subject matter the protest is supposed to address. The narrative on Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem became a story about Kaepernick and why he wasn’t employed as a quarterback. The narrative became about pig socks, a Fidel Castro shirt, a debate on whether his skills were worth the PR mess that came with him, etc. The narrative was about everything BUT what it was supposed to be about. And that’s the way it is now as well.

    The NFL – and the players – well, they’d be better of finding actual avenues to truly WORK for change. Avenues to actually DO something. Get into the communities, be true leaders, try to effect actual change.

    The anthem protests don’t do that. They don’t even spark the right conversations, as I mentioned above. But I guess they make the players feel like they are doing something – even though it is a largely ineffective (and maybe counter-productive in the long run) gesture and many of them aren’t doing much else of substance. The kneel, they play, they go home and check their investments. Not that there’s anything wrong with that – there’s not anything wrong with that at all. But that’s all they are really doing.

  53. How about we have the NFL commissioner enforce the rules that require standing at attention for the anthem.

    Those that refuse – first they get fined, if they persist they get suspended.

    If we can suspend one of the NFL’s most popular players for “allegedly” (all scientific evidence to the contrary) using a football that was a few ounces too light – I’m sure we cand suspend a player if we have photographic evidence that they were standing as required.

  54. My guess is that most of the players spend more time deciding how they’re going to protest than actually doing anything about whatever they’re protesting.

  55. Media should stop focusing on it. Don’t show guys kneeling during the anthem. They won’t, media is the reason the country is very divided. More than Obozo and orange clown have.

  57. For myself, this has given me the final reason to cut the cord. I thought about it last year during election season but held off because i liked to watch NFL and college football too. Now that things are heading this way, I don’t feel any qualms about stepping off the pay tv model.

  58. Seems like teams are trying to out-do each other regarding protests… Pretty soon the Giants will have Jay Z adding to the importance of their protests, and Katy Perry will be headlining the 49ners protest. Now that I think about it, this will be great for ratings!

  62. “The league needs to devise a vehicle for allowing all players to express concerns separate and apart from the anthem, which in turn will make it easier for teams to steer them away from using the anthem as a vehicle for protest.”

    Twitter.. Facebook.. Instagram? Aren’t these “vehicles” players can use to express their concerns?

    Stop using the league as the vehicle to express your concerns.

    If you want people to care about an issue, offer to speak in social settings, volunteer your time, donate to groups that are already working in the areas that concern you.

    Sure, it’s one thing to sit, kneel or hideaway in a tunnel/locker room it’s another to get out and work towards a solution.

  ocdn says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:40 am
    Stand if you like, kneel if you want, Uphold the 1st Amendment in the Constitution.
    ___________________________________________________________________

    Sorry but kneeling for the anthem is NOT protected speech under the first amendment. The first amendment says clearly that the federal government cannot abridge free speech. But the NFL is a private company and free speech rights do not apply if owners decided tomorrow to have a rule that players must stand for the anthem. Any player failing to do so could be fired legally.

  64. Stop playing the national anthem before the game. Before this kneeling started, we never saw the anthem at home. It was another commercial break. That’s how much people actually cared. And, guess what I’m doing now that they are showing it? Using the bathroom, grabbing a beer, grabbing a snack, etc. Yes, I do stand for the anthem at games. But don’t pretend you’re so offended that you’re standing at home, hand on heart, singing, and will give up football if players kneel. Just like the Redskins issue, your fake altruism isn’t fooling me. BTW: the rating were sky high last weekend. Trump is finally bringing people together…against him…

  ch0rn says:
    September 26, 2017 at 9:54 am
    “Can’t we all just get along” — some guy back in the day.

    1 0 Rate This

    ———

    That wasn’t “some guy”. That was Rodney King.

  66. Why solve the “problem?” The people who wanted to boycott already did accept that they aren’t coming back, did just chalk it up as losses. Sign Kaep to the practice squad somewhere so he’s not “blackballed” and let’s get ready for some football.

  67. Time to involve the silent partners of the NFL – the sponsors. Shine the spotlight on the enablers. ATT is a major supporter of the Cowboys; Eva Bank is a long time supporter and Lyca mobile just joined Jacksonville as a Jaguar partner; HJ Heinz supports the Steelers … etc. Publish a list of each team’s major supporters and the endorsement deals for each NFL player. Let the customers (and NFL fans) of those supporters vote with their patronage. While I disagree with many of the things Kaepernick has said and done he had to know the career risk he was taking. It’s about time the other protestors showed the same courage!

  68. Whether at work or in the privacy of our own homes, how about we ACKNOWLEDGE there is a problem of inequality and we make a commitment as Americans to deal with it until there’s nothing to protest.

  69. NO ONE is saying these MILLIONAIRES cannot “protest”. What most Americans that oppose these photo opportunities oppose is the TIME AND PLACE of their childish antics. That, and the FACT that the NFL is failing to enforce its own rules on the matter. I am ALL FOR Kaepernick, Peters, Lynch, Marshall, etc. protesting whatever they want to protest, ON THEIR OWN TIME. Off-season, feel free to organize marches, make signs, hell even GIVE YOUR OWN DAMN MONEY to whatever cause you get excited over. But, when we are FOOTING THE BILL and paying to see football, then keep your political views to yourself and play the damn game.

  70. Funny how these folks literally don’t care that they are offending massive amounts of people so that they can bring attention to their cause.

    Is there a list somewhere of people that are okay to offend and ones who we’re not allowed to offend? It’s getting hard to keep track, but apparently it’s totally cool to offend individuals who consider the flag (and there are millions of them) a representation of the sacrifice many have made on behalf of our country. Clearly the media doesn’t care if these folks are offended. I haven’t seen a single mainstream media outlet decry these actions because of how deeply they are offending people. Why? Where is this list of who we’re allowed to offend without the media reprimanding?

  72. These players are supposed to be role models, they need to think long and hard what it means to be free. Think China would allow players to protest during their anthem? How many of these players gave money to any charity that raises awareness?? I think only 4 or 5 players actually volunteered their time to do anything about it. These players need to put up or shut up!

  73. I voted against Clinton (still would) but this sociopathic narcissist President threw gasoline a fire that was slowly dying bc he was pandering to his audience. He called out men and told them to shut up and get in line. Players are no longer protesting with Keapernic, they are rightfully protesting for their right to protest, there is nothing more American than that.
    If the NFL thought they had a problem last week, wait until the fights break out in the stands this week when half the fans start kneeling!

  74. You hear the booing. You see the people burning there jerseys. Maybe the NFL and the media members who talk on the pre and post game shows should pull there heads out of there hindquarters and see that they are killing the very thing that allows them to make there millions. It’s pretty simple keep ur politics away from paying customers. Most normal people in the real world can’t make political statements while at work without getting fired the NFL shouldn’t be any different.

  75. The ratings are out. ESPN claims ratings were up by 1% point over last year. After last season, ESPN announced they were using a different method to see who views their network. They are assuming the number of viewers per tune in. Like all liberal polling, numbers must be skewed in order to make it appear popular.

  76. The solution is for Trump to act presidential and focus on real issues like tensions with North Korea, helping those affected by the hurricanes (Houston, Florida, Puerto Rico), health care legislation, tax reform, Iran nuclear deal. There is so much more to focus on.

  77. So you’ve made people aware of inequality. Have those victims of it seen a cent or had their lives changed from it? Um no.
    But alot of hate has been incited, just look at these threads. Great victory nfl. You go girl!

  78. The solution?
    Stop playing the anthem.
    I am here to watch football.
    If one wants to show themselves as being proud Americans or needs to be reminded of it, there are other places to do that.

  80. The solution is to stop protesting our anthem. Millions of us equate that to messing with our family. You protest my anthem then I have no desire to hear what you have to say. Find another way that’s respectful of others and doesn’t take away from the game and cause the NFL to lose fans.

  81. I’m already done with this season. Football is no longer a fun diversion. Like everything else around us, it’s become a political drain. So tired of every day waking up to hear about how some group or person is outraged. Social media allows for everyone to voice their outrage, but unfortunately no one is taking any action. The 60s were about action. Today is about voicing outrage and getting validated by likes and re-tweets. I guess tweeting and kneeling feels like accomplishment. It’s not. It doesn’t move the needle at all. I’m just done caring about any of it.

  82. The solution?
    Stop playing the anthem.
    I’m here to watch football.
    There are other places to express and be reminded of being a proud American, if that is your thing.

  83. Fire the players that break league rules. If the NFL continues rolling over and ignoring their own rules, the “protests” will escalate. Be prepared for TD kneelings…it’s coming.

  6jaws9 says:

    Maybe Trump is bringing the country together by dividing it?
    ======================================================

    If that were possible then Kaepernick would have brought the country together by dividing it.

  85. Read the U.S. flag code:
    http://www.usflag.org/uscode36.html

    You’ll be shocked at how often we all violate it.
    4th of July plates and napkins: Nope
    Flag patches on your sports uniform: Nope
    Flag socks, t-shirts and bandannas: nope
    Carrying a flag horizontally: Nope
    Putting a flag on the trunk of your car at a parade: Nope
    Leaving you hat on: nope

    Kneeling: Nope, but apparently THIS ONE is important enough to start a national crisis.

  86. As far as the form of protest, I thought what the Cowboys did was perfect. Kneel in protest prior to the anthem in unity as a protest toward the equality issues, which was the intent of the protest in the first place, then stand up and respect the flag and the military. What is wrong with that?

    As far as the solution, that only comes when leaders in the country/state/community acknowledge that there is an equality issue and start to affect change. Showing love and unity in the NFL is a great start.

