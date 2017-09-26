Widow doesn’t want Trump politicizing Pat Tillman’s service

Getty Images

Sometimes the President tweets dubious things, and sometimes he just retweets them.

Yesterday, he retweeted a follower’s message which included a photo of former Cardinals safety/Army Ranger Pat Tillman and the messages #StandForOurAnthem and #BoycottNFL.

The problem is, Tillman would have almost certainly believed in neither of those things, and his widow wants to make sure people know that.

Marie Tillman issued a statement to CNN which said she didn’t appreciate the President politicizing a man who gave his life for his country, after volunteering to serve after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“As a football player and soldier, Pat inspired countless Americans to unify,” she said. “It is my hope that his memory should always remind people that we must come together. Pat’s service, along with that of every man and woman’s service, should never be politicized in a way that divides us. We are too great of a country for that.

Those that serve fight for the American ideals of freedom, justice and democracy. They and their families know the cost of that fight. I know the very personal costs in a way I feel acutely every day. The very action of self expression and the freedom to speak from one’s heart — no matter those views — is what Pat and so many other Americans have given their lives for. Even if they didn’t always agree with those views.

“It is my sincere hope that our leaders both understand and learn from the lessons of Pat’s life and death, and also those of so many other brave Americans.”

Both the NFL and the President have been all too willing to use soldiers as totems of patriotism for their own gains, sometimes without realizing there are actual people inside those uniforms. This happened yesterday as well with former Army Ranger/Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, whose jersey became a hot seller after he inadvertently stood away from Steelers teammates during the anthem Sunday. When discussing what happened, he said he does not believe that players who kneel during the anthem as a way to protest racial inequality and unfair police practices are disrespecting veterans.

But sometimes messages like that are a little too nuanced to tweet, when they don’t fit the 140-character limit. Or the agenda.