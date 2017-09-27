Al Riveron says Golden Tate ruling was correct, ignores Lions’ legitimate complaint

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 27, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT
NFL Senior V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron has weighed in on Sunday’s most controversial officiating decision, and unsurprisingly he’s focusing on the fact that the officials correctly applied the 10-second runoff rule — while ignoring the fact that the officials’ on-field mistake cost the Lions a chance at one final play.

Lions receiver Golden Tate caught a pass and lunged across the goal line with eight seconds left for what the officials on the field incorrectly ruled a game-winning touchdown. When Riveron and the referee reviewed the replay, they correctly ruled that Tate was down before the ball crossed the goal line. And because the clock had been stopped by an incorrect call, they also ran 10 seconds off the clock and ended the game.

“Since the clock is running and we go from a stopped clock when we have a score, we reverse it to a running clock, now the 10-second rule comes into play. Detroit does not have any timeouts left. At the end of the play there is eight seconds left. By rule, we enforce a 10-second runoff. The game is over,” Riveron said on NFL Network.

What Riveron conveniently ignored was that the officials’ on-field mistake cost the Lions a chance to run one last play and potentially score a game-winning touchdown. If the officials had made the correct call, Tate would have been down inside the 1-yard line and the Lions would have had seven seconds to scramble to the line and try to get one more snap off before time expired. That would have been difficult but certainly not impossible: NFL teams routinely get to the line and get a snap off in less than seven seconds in hurry-up situations, and Lions coach Jim Caldwell says his team practices those situations and regularly manages to get everyone lined up in less than seven seconds.

Would the Lions have scored? It would have been tough: Matthew Stafford wouldn’t have had time to scan the field and bark out signals, he would have had time only to get the ball snapped and hope he could find an open receiver in the end zone, or perhaps just try to run it into the end zone himself.

But that’s an opportunity the Lions should have had, and they didn’t have it only because the officials got the call wrong on the field. Sometimes officials are going to miss calls, but when a missed call hurts a team as badly as that missed call hurt the Lions, it would be nice if the league’s head of officiating would acknowledge it, and not simply focus on the fact that the ref followed the rule when correcting the initial mistake.

33 responses to “Al Riveron says Golden Tate ruling was correct, ignores Lions’ legitimate complaint

  1. Has an important call ever gone in the Lion’ favor? I honestly don’t remember one and I’ve been watching since 1971.

  2. The Lions posted a tweet directed at NFL officiating after the game showing them running a play in less than 7 seconds in the past. Total garbage. The only question left is is what do we Lions fans names this screw job(ex. The Calvin Johnson Rule)?

  6. If the ref rules down by contact and the Lions start scrambling to the line… wouldn’t the replay official have stopped the play for a review anyway?

  7. oh please..we have no idea if they all would b
    have gotten set or not and it is unlikelh they would have

    not to mention, if tate had done a better
    job knowing where he was, his knee isn’t down and he fights through standing up more than he was

    also, their timeout management sucked earlier in the half

    it is the difference between what good teams do in crunch time and
    what mediocre or bad ones do

    end of story

  9. walker1191 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    Has an important call ever gone in the Lion’ favor? I honestly don’t remember one and I’ve been watching since 1971.

    maybe the ford family is cheap, and hence the product has been reflected as such for so long for that reason??

    it starts at the top

    stafford could have had 2 tries in the end zone instead of one risky one
    near the goal line

  11. There’s screen captures showing that the clock had 11 seconds left when Tate was down. If you go back a few plays, it’s clear the clock stopped 2-3 seconds after the play is over after several incompletions

    If the NFL is going to be precise about ball placement after the tackle, they need to be precise about the clock also.

  12. There’s no controversy here. Let’s flip it and say the ref calls him down at the half yard line. When the clock stops at 8 seconds there’s still two falcons laying on top of him. You’re going to try to tell me that those two falcons get off of him and he still has enough time to get lined up and snap the ball? That’s ridiculous.

    It was an awful way to lose but either way the lions would have lost

  15. If the clock was still ticking after the failed attempt- and with all the Lions players thinking it was a touchdown- circling Tate and celebtating- THEN understanding it wasn’t ruled a touchdown- seems impossible to me. They would have eaten 5 secondsoff the clock just celebrating. Would have never snapped the ball in time.

  16. Craziest part is the rules are now so convoluted it’s impossible to tell whether Riveron is just playing dumb to protect the shield or if he truly doesn’t understand the rules as they pertain to this play.

  17. Larry Gerber says:
    September 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm
    If the ref rules down by contact and the Lions start scrambling to the line… wouldn’t the replay official have stopped the play for a review anyway?
    Good point. But I think that if they ruled him down, there would have been such a flurry of activity to position the football and get the next snap off, the booth might not have had time to stop the action for a review. Since it wouldn’t have been a scoring play, the review would have been discretionary. Would have been nice if this is the way it happened though.

  18. It’s easy to say that when you have the benefit of replay, but seeing it live I can see why they called it a TD. The 10 second runoff rule is the problem. I’m no fan of the officiating but that was a close call not a blatant wrong. Again, watching it live, it’s hard to argue with the call… had it gone either way.

  19. I know Detroit fans don’t want to hear this…

    The fact is, that because Tate was so close to scoring, they thought he had too.

    They weren’t prepared to hurryup and attempt another play because they were too busy celebrating.

    In all fairness to the officials – even if they had ruled him down – by the time the Lions players realized that they were short of the goal line time would have expired.

    The correct play call – based on the time remaining at the start of the play was to have Tate in the endzone. If he catches the ball, it’s a TD. If he doesn’t, the incompletion stops the clock and they get at least one more play.

    Poor play calling by the the Lions OC, isn’t the officials problem.

  20. The constant cry for ‘perfect’ calls is what screwed the Lions. Without replay the Lions would have received their 6 points and won the game.
    It’s all the basement dwelling fantasy geeks who are responsible for ruining an ‘entertaining’ game

  22. You missing one major point in all of this and that is what if the refs correctly ruled him as down? Replays are automatic inside of two minutes so guess what? The clock would have stopped as they reviewed whether it was the right call. This was a lose lose situation for the refs since there was no way for this to go how you are proposing, the clock would have got stopped either way and one of the teams would have been mad.

  23. As always, follow the money. Did Vegas win or lose due to that call? That more than anything else would explain Riverons story. Having replay decided in a room at NFL headquarters and not by the actual refs on the field, nah, nothing shady could ever happen.

  24. Why would the refs apologize for making the right call? It would also be unfair to allow the lions to get lined up and ready to snap the ball when the clock should have been running which is why the rule was written. Coaches should know the rules and they should have thrown it into the endzone.

  25. The real irony is how the last meeting between these two teams ended. Lions went for game winning fg and missed only to find out there was a flag, false start if I remember correctly. Was a dead ball foul against the lions so falcons cant decline and the lions get a second try and win it

  28. Heard a good one yesterday…..

    TJ Lang was asked how, with the packers, he only managed 3 penalties in the past two years…….while he’s already matched that number in three games with the Lions.

    He said he didn’t know.

  30. walker1191 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    Has an important call ever gone in the Lion’ favor? I honestly don’t remember one and I’ve been watching since 1971.
    They won the coin toss on Thanksgiving when Better called “Heads”!

  31. walker1191 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    Has an important call ever gone in the Lion’ favor? I honestly don’t remember one and I’ve been watching since 1971.

    yep. anyone saying anything different is a delusional lions fan
    or being disingenuous

  32. ad296 says:
    September 27, 2017 at 6:59 pm
    Also it was very close but after slow mo video review he was clearly down. Can’t blame the official for ruling it a TD in real time.

    absolutely. everyone and their mother thought he had it

