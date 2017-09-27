Al Riveron says Golden Tate ruling was correct, ignores Lions’ legitimate complaint

Getty Images

NFL Senior V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron has weighed in on Sunday’s most controversial officiating decision, and unsurprisingly he’s focusing on the fact that the officials correctly applied the 10-second runoff rule — while ignoring the fact that the officials’ on-field mistake cost the Lions a chance at one final play.

Lions receiver Golden Tate caught a pass and lunged across the goal line with eight seconds left for what the officials on the field incorrectly ruled a game-winning touchdown. When Riveron and the referee reviewed the replay, they correctly ruled that Tate was down before the ball crossed the goal line. And because the clock had been stopped by an incorrect call, they also ran 10 seconds off the clock and ended the game.

“Since the clock is running and we go from a stopped clock when we have a score, we reverse it to a running clock, now the 10-second rule comes into play. Detroit does not have any timeouts left. At the end of the play there is eight seconds left. By rule, we enforce a 10-second runoff. The game is over,” Riveron said on NFL Network.

What Riveron conveniently ignored was that the officials’ on-field mistake cost the Lions a chance to run one last play and potentially score a game-winning touchdown. If the officials had made the correct call, Tate would have been down inside the 1-yard line and the Lions would have had seven seconds to scramble to the line and try to get one more snap off before time expired. That would have been difficult but certainly not impossible: NFL teams routinely get to the line and get a snap off in less than seven seconds in hurry-up situations, and Lions coach Jim Caldwell says his team practices those situations and regularly manages to get everyone lined up in less than seven seconds.

Would the Lions have scored? It would have been tough: Matthew Stafford wouldn’t have had time to scan the field and bark out signals, he would have had time only to get the ball snapped and hope he could find an open receiver in the end zone, or perhaps just try to run it into the end zone himself.

But that’s an opportunity the Lions should have had, and they didn’t have it only because the officials got the call wrong on the field. Sometimes officials are going to miss calls, but when a missed call hurts a team as badly as that missed call hurt the Lions, it would be nice if the league’s head of officiating would acknowledge it, and not simply focus on the fact that the ref followed the rule when correcting the initial mistake.