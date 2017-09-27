Belichick on mobile quarterbacks: Cam Newton is “public enemy No. 1”

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
It’s no secret that the Patriots struggle with mobile quarterbacks. Last week, they had a hard time stopping Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. This week, they’ll get a chance to neutralize Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

On Wednesday, reporters asked coach Bill Belichick whether Watson and Newton run in similar situations.

“Well, I think both guys probably have a few plays that are designed runs, and then there are other plays that are improvised runs,” Belichick said. “I think when you’re talking about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions – I mean, I would put Newton at the top of the list. Not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that, but I would say, of all the guys we play or have played recently in the last couple of years, I would definitely put him – he’s the hardest guy to deal with. He makes good decisions, he can run, he’s strong, he’s hard to tackle. He can do a lot of different things, beat you in a lot of different ways. We saw that in the game down there in ’13, so I would put him at the top of the list. Not saying the other guys aren’t a problem, because they are, but he’s public enemy No. 1.”

In 2013, Newton’s third year in the league, Newton completed 19 of 28 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 125.4. He added 62 yards rushing in a 24-20 Carolina win.

That’s the only time Belichick has faced Newton. Since then, he’s had ankle surgery and shoulder surgery, and the Panthers seem to be trying to get him to run less often than he once did. Regardless, the Patriots will need to do a better job of bottling him up than they typically do with mobile quarterbacks.

14 responses to “Belichick on mobile quarterbacks: Cam Newton is “public enemy No. 1”

  4. Trust me…
    When Bill Belichick praises you, he actually thinks you stink to high heaven..
    Bill blows smoke as a weapon. What better way to disarm a lousy quarterback than to make him think he’s actually good.

  6. The Patriots’ D is suspect, giving up an average of 32 points per game. The Panthers offense is suspect, averaging only 15 points per game. The Panthers only give up 13 points a game, while the Patriots have been scoring 33 points per game. This game could be really wild.

  9. winningisabrees says:
    perfect pic, he “dabbed” on the Saints last week, how’d that turn out. 3 INTS and 4 Sacks, 2 Fumbles (he recovered)
    +++

    Well, at least he recovered the fumbles. For Cam, that’s a step up.

  10. So the latest copycat “storyline” is how the Pats struggle against mobile QBs.

    What defense doesn’t struggle against good QBs who bring the added dimensions of running and extending pass plays? What defense doesn’t struggle against a Wilson, Rogers, Vick, etc. when they are on their game?

    That said, I don’t think Newton is as good as Wilson,Rogers, or even the rookie Watson because Newton has poor judgement, is inaccurate, and quits when things don’t go his way, and when Pats smell quit in a QB, it gets ugly – ala Manning in the playoffs.

  11. As a Panther fan I hate to say it but will, NE has nothing to worry about this coming Sunday…………
    —————-

    An objective, honest man. He knows they don’t have a QB.

  12. Trouble with mobile QBs? Newsflash: Every team in the NFL has trouble with mobile QBs! There’s a reason why overpaid dinosaur statues like Brees and Rivers miss the playoffs year after year after year…..

  13. jamarcuslives says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm
    Trouble with mobile QBs? Newsflash: Every team in the NFL has trouble with mobile QBs! There’s a reason why overpaid dinosaur statues like Brees and Rivers miss the playoffs year after year after year…..

    ———————-

    Brady, Montana, Bradshaw, Aikman, Peyton, Eli: 20 Super Bowls

    Vick, Cunningham, McNabb, McNair, Stewart, Young, Culpepper, Grogan, Young, Wilson, Kaepernick, Staubach: 4 Super Bowls.

  14. .
    Recently Newton has struggled. However, we’ve seen first hand what he’s capable of. You just don’t want him to snap out of his funk against you.
    .

