Ben Roethlisberger: We lost because I didn’t play well enough

The Steelers offense has not lived up to expectations in the first three weeks of the season and they posted their lowest output of the three weeks in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

When it comes to assigning blame for the unit’s sluggish start and last week’s loss, Ben Roethlisberger is only pointing in the direction of the mirror.

“I feel like we lost the game because of me, because I didn’t play well enough,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s not on anyone else. That’s how I felt, that’s what you have to do. You have to own it, and I will own it, because if I play better in that game, then I feel we win that game. And if I play better in the first two weeks, then we’re going to score our points and we’re going to have a more productive offense. We won’t have to answer questions about why our offense isn’t where it is.”

Roethlisberger has thrown for 741 yards in the first three games and 354 of those yards have come on passes to Antonio Brown. He said on Wednesday that he thinks he’s “zoning in” on Brown too much and needs to do a better job of taking what the defense gives him. He’ll get his first chance to give that a try in Baltimore on Sunday.