Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer the best I’ve seen him in 2-3 years

AP

After Carson Palmer threw three interceptions in the Cardinals’ season-opening loss to the Lions, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said that Palmer’s performance was “poor.”

The Cardinals lost again on Monday night, but Arians had much better things to say about Palmer. Palmer completed his first 11 passes of the game and finished 29-of-48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

“This is the best I’ve seen him in about two or three years,” Arians said, via ESPN.com. “…That’s the way I’ve seen him practice the whole time. He’s practiced extremely well and from the start to the finish, that’s what I would anticipate to see the rest of the season.”

If Palmer’s going to play like that for the rest of the season, the Cardinals are going to need their offensive line to start blocking some people. Palmer was sacked six times and pressured relentlessly over the course of the proceedings, something that seems likely to lead to injury sooner or later if Arizona can’t close the gates in the weeks to come.