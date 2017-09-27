Carson Wentz: Jake Elliott and I have this worked out

Getty Images

Just before rookie kicker Jake Elliott tried a 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants last Sunday, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was captured on a microphone saying that he’d give Elliott his game check for the week if Elliott made the kick.

Elliott made the kick and Wentz’s offer went viral on Tuesday when the audio from the moment was posted by the Eagles. Wentz noticed how much interest there was in his sideline mutterings.

Well that escalated quickly… but don't worry, @jake_elliott22 and I got this worked out… — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017

Wentz makes $31,764 per week, which would more than double what Elliott’s already made for the week if the check were to get turned over.