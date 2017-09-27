Chiefs have a 50-yard touchdown in NFL record nine straight games

Getty Images

The Chiefs just keep breaking big plays.

When Kareem Hunt ran for a 69-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers on Sunday, it represented the ninth consecutive game in which the Chiefs scored a touchdown of 50 yards or longer. That’s the longest streak in NFL history.

Hunt has done it in all three games of his NFL career. In Week Two Hunt had a 53-yard touchdown run, and in Week one Hunt had a 78-yard touchdown reception. Tyreek Hill added a 75-yard touchdown reception in Week One.

Hill scored a 95-yard punt return touchdown in the final game of the 2016 regular season. The week before that Hill had a 70-yard touchdown run, and Travis Kelce had an 80-yard touchdown reception. Hill had a 68-yard touchdown run the week earlier and a 78-yard punt return touchdown a week before that. Before that Albert Wilson had a 55-yard touchdown run. And a week before that, Hill got the streak started with an 86-yard touchdown on a free kick after a safety.

The Chiefs may be both the NFL’s best team, and the NFL’s most fun team.