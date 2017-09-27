Chris Johnson will remain the starting running back in Arizona, for now

Getty Images

Three things became clear on Monday night when the Cardinals had the ball: (1) Larry Fitzgerald is still great; (2) the Arizona offensive line isn’t; and (3) the team really misses David Johnson.

They won’t have David Johnson for a while. For now, Chris Johnson will remain the starter.

That’s what coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website.

Johnson had 17 yards on 12 carries against the Cowboys. Andre Ellington had 22 on five attempts, adding 59 yards on five catches. (Johnson had one catch, for four yards.)

Meanwhile, Kerwynn Williams — the presumed replacement for David Johnson following his Week One wrist injury — has disappeared from the offense, with only one carry for three yards on Monday night.