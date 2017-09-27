Dak Prescott on President Trump: He’s going to say whatever he wants

AP

Cowboys team leaders appeared unfazed by President Trump’s tweet praising owner Jerry Jones.

“I really haven’t paid attention,” quarterback Dak Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

The President tweeted that he spoke to Jones on Tuesday after the Cowboys took a knee before the flag was unfurled at Arizona on Monday night. It was Jones’ idea to kneel before the anthem and then link arms during the playing of it.

The President called Jones “a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

“That’s between them, I guess,” Prescott said when informed of the tweet. “I’m not here to judge what the President said. I mean, he’s free to speak just like the rest of us are. He’s going to say whatever he wants. We’ve all figured that out.

“For me, it’s just about doing the best I can to help this team and show unity about what we’re trying to accomplish in this country.”

The Cowboys have not discussed how they will handle the national anthem Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Rams, Prescott and tight end Jason Witten said. But the team has received only positive feedback after Monday night’s show of unity before the anthem.

“It’s all been positive feedback for me for the most part,” Prescott said. “I’m sure it’s something we will talk about with the team, with the coaching staff and figure out what we want to do, if we want to continue to do something like that going forward.”