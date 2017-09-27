Dalvin Cook hasn’t had his “welcome to the NFL” hit, yet

Getty Images

Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook has had a big impact on the NFL. The NFL has yet to have a big impact on him.

Appearing on Wednesday’s PFT Live, Cook said he hasn’t received a “welcome to the NFL” hit, yet.

“It’ll always be the sneaky hits that doesn’t look as hard that will be the ones that hurt the most,” Cook explained. “But I haven’t had a real ‘welcome’ hit. I don’t look forward to it at all, but I haven’t had one.”

What he has had is 370 yards from scrimmage on 71 touches, an average of 5.2 yards every time the ball is in his hands, including 4.7 yards per rushing attempt. At 23.6 touches per game, he’s on pace for 378 for the year. So can he continue that pace in his first football season of playing 16 games?

“Definitely got to do a good job right now of taking care of your body so it’ll take care of you in the long run,” Cook said. “I think I’m doing a fair enough job to take care of my body and do enough things so it can take care of me in the long run. Just stick to a routine and the process will work itself out.”

Having a rushing attack that is working itself out will help the Vikings continue to have a passing offense that works itself out, regardless of how the question of who will be the quarterback works itself out on a weekly basis.