Dalvin Cook, Marcedes Lewis join PFT Live on Wednesday

The latest edition of PFT Live includes visits from a rookie who is making waves this season and a veteran who is making them, again.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis will join the show on Wednesday.

Cook, a second-rounder from Florida State, has 288 rushing yards in three games — and he found the end zone for the first time as an NFL player on Sunday against the Bucs.

Lewis, now in his 12th year, had three touchdowns on Sunday in London, which matched the total number of touchdowns he had in the three prior seasons, combined.

The show gets rolling on NBC Sports Radio (Sirius XM 205) at 6:00 a.m. ET. The show then slides to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.