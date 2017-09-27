David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga doubtful for Thursday night

Getty Images

It looks like the Packers are going to be without both of their starting tackles on Thursday night.

The team released its final injury report before taking on the Bears and both left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga are listed as doubtful. Bakhtiari, who has a hamstring injury, has missed the last two games while Bulaga made his regular season debut last week before aggravating his ankle injury.

With Don Barclay, Jason Spriggs and Kyle McCray on injured reserve, the Packers will be left with Adam Pankey, Justin McCray and the recently acquired Ulrick John as tackle options if both starters can’t go.

Cornerback Davon House remains out with a quad injury. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) and linebacker Nick Perry (hand) are listed as questionable after missing last week’s game.

On the Chicago side, safety Quintin Demps is out after fracturing his forearm. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) is doubtful to play and a pair of offensive linemen — center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) — are listed as questionable.