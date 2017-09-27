Delanie Walker to fans who boycott NFL over protests: Bye

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT
AP

Some fans have threatened to boycott the NFL over players’ protests during the national anthem. Titans tight end Delanie Walker has a message for them: Bye.

“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and woman that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” Walker said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “. . . I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other.

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

The Titans were among three teams that skipped the national anthem Sunday after President Donald Trump’s tweets. The President has predicted a backlash against the NFL in the wake of the protests, which included dozens of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem in Week 3.

““That’s their choice [not to watch],” cornerback Logan Ryan said. “That’s the beauty of this country. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone’s opinion is equal. So right, wrong or indifferent, that’s the beauty of this country — that everyone should have equal rights and equal opinions on what they want. If they don’t want to watch, that’s their choice. That’s perfect.”

The Titans, per Wolf, have not decided how to handle the national anthem this week.

41 responses to “Delanie Walker to fans who boycott NFL over protests: Bye

  4. I’m with Walker. Either quit watching the NFL, or don’t. A bunch of people have been waffling on it for over a year now. Probably the same people that complain to their friends about their girlfriend/boyfriend nonstop but won’t actually dump them.

  5. I’m not sure who this tool is, but He insinuates the army is the only branch of the military.

    Just another moron making another stupid remark

    Bye

  8. Delanie Walker, like some of these other dolts, don’t seem to realize that without people attending their games or viewing them on TV, there wouldn’t be an NFL. Nor would he be able to make the kind of money playing pro football that he would most likely not make in any other walk of life.
    With misguided fools like Delanie Walker popping off about the people who make the NFL what it is, the league is indeed in deep trouble.

  9. Most of the players don’t care – these guys are the epitome of that. Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall. The owners though, and Roger and his merry band of weasels living high on the hog on Park Avenue definitely have some serious and immediate concerns. Their revenue streams are being chipped away and it’s only going to get worse.

  12. If he thinks everyone’s opinion is equal in the sense that we all should be able to express our opinions, he has not been on a college campus lately. I’m with Milton: “Let the winds of doctrine blow.”

  13. There’s one way for fans to handle this – show up to the game and then organize a ‘walk-out’after these elite, millionaire spoiled athletes disrespect the flag again.

    Have your entire section ‘walk-out’.

    No matter how many times you say your not disrespecting the flag, troops or country; YOU ARE!

  16. Dear Delanie Walker and Logan Ryan:
    You are both ignorant.
    it is US FANS that make the game, and allow you to make a fortune playing a ”game”.
    If not for the fans, you both would probably be working at McDonalds.
    It is attitudes like yours that would make the boycott movement stronger… then what??
    e VERY careful what you wish for…….

  17. Well here we go. Now it’s a left vs right in sports. Hollywood has done this, but lets remember, it cost 6 bucks to rent a movie, or 20 to go watch in theaters. A lot more of a monetary and time investment to follow your team. Get out yo popcorn.

  18. My thoughts exactly. Bye. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. And I guess since you won’t be watching anymore football you also won’t be compelled to post in the comments section of this website either. Please follow through with your threats immediately. You won’t be missed

  19. How you conduct yourself is actually in federal statute.”
    Section 301(b) of title 36 of the U.S. code says that when the national anthem is played, Armed Services members in uniform should give the military salute at the first note of the song and maintain that position until the last note. Armed Forces members and veterans who are present but not in uniform may do the same.
    “All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”

  21. I went from decades of watching damn near ever game i could manage to only watching my team and even then, rarely making the start of the game at all.

    I have stopped buying NFL stuff too. I watch games to be entertained. Nothing else. They are an escape from the otherwise all day long BS that is this world. Mess with that entertainment by shoving your political agenda down my throat and you will lose me and many many more.

    I can barely stand loading up the four letter network anymore and I have gone from multiple checks a day of PFT to less than once a day now and this crap is ALWAYS here.

    This is pro FOOTBALL focus. Put the focus where it should be, on football.

  23. one problem here – you are an employee. you seem to forget this.

    those of us in the real world knows full well what that means. Our rights to free expression does not extend to the time we are being employed.

    so as much as you are fine with saying bye – you aren’t the boss. the boss cares about pissing off customers, which is why he is the boss.

  24. Wow – the NFL is really trying to kill itself, isn’t it? Mark Cuban has become the new Nostradamus about predicting a drastic decline in the NFL’s popularity over the next decade – it was just to pretense to the decline that he got wrong.

  30. Yeah, exactly. These people can go back to attending NASCAR events, listening to Rush Limbaugh, etc. Who cares.

    Yet, they still find a way to load up the comments section on PFT. Yeah, we all totally believe that you don’t watch football anymore when you are still obsessed with reading and commenting on football stories within minutes of them being posted.

    NFL viewership may very well be down, but that is a multifactorial issue that has nothing to do with these people. Traditional TV viewership is way down across the board, it’s not just an NFL issue and that started way before any of these losers decided to take the credit for it.

  31. Irony is, they aren’t watching anymore because they feel the action is disrespectful and because the action is dividing the country. Just because a player says it’s not isn’t going to change people’s minds

  32. And the other shoe has dropped. You the fan don’t matter. I thought it was bad when the NBA players took over the league. The NFL owners now know who is in charge. Let the CBA wars begin. I can only hope that the owners will make the players absorb the financial hit they are about to take.

  33. A. Most of the fans saying this will be right back as soon as their team gets on a three game winning streak. It’s the nature of fandom. Plenty of fans said that they were through with the NFL during the strike season of ’82. That lasted all of 15 minutes. True NFL fans saying that they’re quitting football because of players taking a knee is like a crack addict saying he’s getting off drugs because he’s mad at his dealer. Not going to happen. People will talk a good game and post plenty of silly youtube videos showing the burning of tickets and jerseys, but c’mon…..you’re not fooling anyone.

  34. Why should Walker care about fans turning away in droves. He’ll be out of the game before the broadcast money disappears.

    The next big labor stoppage in the NFL won’t be a strike. It will be a lockout when then the owners can’t afford to pay the players. Today’s rookies will likely get to experience NHL style salary roll-backs at some point in their careers.

  36. Saying over and over again “We’re not protesting the flag!” “we aint disrpesectin the military!!” is like a white supremacist saying “We don’t hate black people, we just want to support white people” . Hollow.

  37. I’ve yet to hear a law or policy that is somehow preventing racial equality in this day and age if anything there are advantages such as Affirmative Action. As for police brutality it clearly is equally applied to all races by the bad apples in their respective departments. Also in nearly every case of the celebrated shootings, the victims were criminals who were in the process of breaking some law and not following officers orders.

  38. I’d say the same thing. Just because you go to the games doesn’t mean you own them. You go there because you wanted to. No one is forcing you to attend the games, which you love and you go because yoh wanted the team to stay in your city/state, generating income for the people of your state. He’s right. Don’t like it don’t go.

  39. I’d say the same thing. Just because you go to the games doesn’t mean you own them. You go there because you wanted to. No one is forcing you to attend the games, which you love and you go because you wanted the team to stay in your city/state, generating income for the people of your state. He’s right. Don’t like it don’t go.

  41. That’s right snowflakes! Why don’t you find something new to do on Sundays instead of laying on the sofa with your belly hanging out of eating pizza. Why dont Your practice your patriotism and pick up a new hobby and go volunteer on Sundays and help serve your community!

