Delanie Walker to fans who boycott NFL over protests: Bye

AP

Some fans have threatened to boycott the NFL over players’ protests during the national anthem. Titans tight end Delanie Walker has a message for them: Bye.

“First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and woman that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about,” Walker said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “. . . I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other.

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.”

The Titans were among three teams that skipped the national anthem Sunday after President Donald Trump’s tweets. The President has predicted a backlash against the NFL in the wake of the protests, which included dozens of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem in Week 3.

““That’s their choice [not to watch],” cornerback Logan Ryan said. “That’s the beauty of this country. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone’s opinion is equal. So right, wrong or indifferent, that’s the beauty of this country — that everyone should have equal rights and equal opinions on what they want. If they don’t want to watch, that’s their choice. That’s perfect.”

The Titans, per Wolf, have not decided how to handle the national anthem this week.