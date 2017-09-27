Demarcus Lawrence named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys have finally found their pass-rusher, and their defense is energized.

Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was named NFC defensive player of the week Wednesday, in recognition of his emergence as one of the league’s best at his craft.

Lawrence had 3.0 sacks Monday against the Cardinals, giving him a league-high 6.5 sacks this season.

He’s also approaching a career high (8.0 in 2015), and already has more than the Cowboys’ leading sacker last year (Benson Mayowa had 6.0 as Lawrence dealt with injuries).

The former second-round pick from Boise State is filling a role the Cowboys have struggled to fill in recent years, and is a key component of a defense which has exceeded every reasonable expectation this year.