Deshaun Watson gives first game check to colleagues affected by hurricane

Getty Images

If you didn’t already like Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, prepare to change your mind.

Watson recently gave his first game check to a trio of team cafeteria workers whose lives were turned upside down by the recent flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The video posted by the team’s official website shows Watson taking in three envelopes to the women, and explaining the purpose of his visit.

“For what y’all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate y’all,” Watson tells them. “So I wanted to give my first game check to y’all, to help y’all out in some type of way. . . . Hopefully that’s good to help y’all get back on your feet and anything else you all need, I’m always here to help.”

At a base salary of $465,000, Watson’s gesture equates to $27,352. Divided three ways, that’s more than $9,100 each for three co-workers he has known for only a few months.