Doug Baldwin believes groin strain isn’t “that serious”

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin did not play in either of Seattle’s final two possessions against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after straining his groin early in the fourth quarter.

Baldwin, who finished the day with 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdowns despite missing most of the final quarter, remains a question mark for this week’s Sunday Night Football game against the Indianapolis Colts.

In an interview with Ian Furness on Sports Radio 950 KJR on Tuesday, Baldwin indicated that he didn’t believe the injury to be all that significant.

“I’m doing well. I’m feeling well,” Baldwin said. “Had a long session of treatment this morning and I’m getting right so I’m on my way.

“I don’t think it’s that serious. I think that we definitely took the right steps. It had the potential to be serious and we all felt like it was important that I make sure that I’m good for the long-term and not just the short-term.”

So should he be expected to be on the field Sunday night against the Colts?

“You definitely expect it. Yes, for sure,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin is Russell Wilson‘s most trusted target and was the only Seattle wide receiver to record a catch against the Titans until early in the fourth quarter. He has 20 receptions for 212 yards and one touchdown on season so far.