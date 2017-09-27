Eli Manning: “We have to focus on football”

AP

Eli Manning understands why some players want to protest.

But as the quarterback of an 0-3 football team, he also knows they have to do their jobs better.

Via John Healy of the New York Daily News, Manning gave his version of the stick-to-sports answer when asked about protests around the league.

“I think the team is focused on the game,” Manning said. “We’re focused about going out there and doing our business and understand that we’re football players and we have a job to do on Sunday.”

“I think we’ve done a good job of everybody sticking together, understanding the situation, but not letting it divide us. Understand, have empathy for each other and everybody’s different situation or environments or what they’ve experienced and deal with that, but understand once the kickoff starts, we have to focus on playing football.”

Most of the Giants stood with locked arms, though safety Landon Collins, defensive tackle Damon Harrison and defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee during the anthem. They were part of a growing wave of players doing so after President Donald Trump’s “son of a bitch” remarks toward players who protested institutional racism and police brutality.

Of course, it doesn’t help the Giants cause that they’re dealing with issues such as Odell Beckham‘s touchdown celebrations, and owner John Mara’s anger over them (which was more emotion than he showed over domestic violence allegations against his kicker last year).