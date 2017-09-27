Everson Griffen on Greg Robinson: He’s pretty lazy

Getty Images

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has four sacks through three games this season and it sounds like he expects to have chances to add to that total against the Lions this weekend.

Griffen offered a blunt answer when asked to share his thoughts about Lions left tackle Greg Robinson on Wednesday.

“To be quite honest, he’s kind of lazy,” Griffen said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “He’s lazy. He gets beat on the inside. I think the biggest thing is he’s got to complete more. Yeah, he’s pretty lazy. I feel the rest of the offensive line, they do pretty well, but to me he’s pretty lazy.”

Robinson, who was acquired in a trade with the Rams after Taylor Decker had shoulder surgery, has struggled the last couple of weeks by allowing sacks and committing penalties. Griffen has the kind of pass rushing ability that makes both those outcomes likely this weekend unless his shot at Robinson brings a little extra effort out of the tackle.