Falcons to lock arms again for anthem, ask fans and kneelers to join them

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 27, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Falcons were among a number of teams which stood with arms locked during the national anthem, and they’re asking their fans to join them in the gesture Sunday as well.

(And unlike in Green Bay, there might actually be some arms of different colors interlocked in the crowd in Atlanta.)

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn is hoping to show solidarity, while asking everyone to stand.

“For us, we will lock arms together during that time, and we would encourage our fans to do the same,” Quinn said. “I think that would be kind of a nice tribute as we’re getting started. It’s an important time in our world. There are a lot of issues that are really important to talk about, and we’ll spend some time and we have as a team talking through some of those.”

Most of their roster stood that way Sunday prior to the Lions game, along with owner Arthur Blank. But defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe knelt, while a few other players stood away from the group.

Quinn said he expects the entire team to participate, and that he spoke with both Jarrett and Poe.

Asked if he expected anyone to kneel this week, Quinn replied: “No, we don’t. The solidarity, . . .and I think it’s interesting to note . . . by no means was it ever a protest of the anthem. This weekend was a difficult weekend that showed I’m pissed about something, or I’m upset and I want to react in a certain way. . . .

“As you go through different things, sometimes there’s history that gets written right while we’re going through it, and this is one of those times,” he said. “How do we handle those situations in the very best way?

“What’s fortunate is that we live in an area where civil rights had a pretty strong foundation on our country for years and years and years, and we’re really honored to be here and to be a part of this as a team, . . .and our best way to show how solid we are is by showing everything that we do as a group.”

Of course, the idea of “unity” is quickly becoming just another advertising hashtag, taking the focus away from the fact the original protests were about police brutality and racial inequality. Those two things still exist, despite the President’s and the NFL’s best efforts to wave enough flags around to distract us into thinking they’re the most patriotic ones.

And the Falcons may well be striking a blow for true equality, since their city and their fanbase is one of the more diverse in the league. But it’s important to know that while unity’s nice, it’s not what this is all about either.

Permalink 67 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

67 responses to “Falcons to lock arms again for anthem, ask fans and kneelers to join them

  1. Let’s have a giant daycare center at Mercedes-Benz stadium, we can lock arms, sing Barney songs and then feel better about ourselves. Everyone I love you, you love me, were one big happy family. Who’s mom is going to being the orange slices and juice boxes. Coach will give out participation trophies after.

  2. Doesn’t this seem like some horse poop like out of “Catch-22?” when the servicemen would have to take loyalty oaths to get supplies and food and even ammunition and parachutes?

    These are grown men. Let those that want to stand with their hand over their heart and those that want to take a knee do as they see fit.

  3. After 45+ years as an NFL fan, I am boycotting every game until Roger Goodell is gone and respect is restored to the Red White and Blue. Good riddance.

  4. lock arms, cool. show respect, cool.

    fist raising
    kneeling
    any antic that is trying to draw attention to yourself, nope

  8. “Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you.

    Your desire to focus on division and anger has shattered what many people loved most about the sport. Football was really a metaphor for our ideal world –different backgrounds, talents, political beliefs and histories as one big team with one big goal — to do well, to win, TOGETHER.

    You are asking us to abandon what we loved about togetherness and make choices of division. Will we stand with you? Will we stand with our flag? What does it mean? What does it mean if we buy a ticket or NFL gear? What does it mean if we don’t? It is the polar opposite of the easy togetherness we once loved in football.”

    —- Taya Kyle (and if you do not know who this is, you should not comment)

    – GET OFF YOUR KNEES SPOILED BRATS –

  9. “. . . by no means was it ever a protest of the anthem. This weekend was a difficult weekend that showed I’m pissed about something, or I’m upset and I want to react in a certain way. . . .”

    LOL. Sure. And the world is flat. Whatever.

    Standing up is the show of respect we’re asking for. Lock arms, do whatever you want as you stand… as long as it’s not yet another kind of offensive gesture, I don’t care.

    Stand and pay your respects. That works for me.

  10. (And unlike in Green Bay, there might actually be some arms of different colors interlocked in the crowd in Atlanta.)

    Your statement sounds like you are faulting the Packers for not having as diverse a population as Atlanta…sheesh

  11. They didn’t need the fans last week.

    I’m an American by birth.

    I’m a fan by CHOICE.

    Guess which one can changed this season.

  14. Here’s an insane idea on how everybody in the stadium can show unity. How about you all stand, face the flag, and place your hand over your heart for the national anthem. Crazy I know but it might just work.

  15. Also note that, for the players on your team who knelt last week, it’s too late. We know who and what they are now. They cast themselves wholeheartedly into the fire, and they’ll continue to lay in the bed they’ve made.

  17. I’d be lying if I said I’m boycotting anything. I watch my team play ever week, and plan to continue to do so

    But I don’t tune in for the first 10-15 minutes, and I haven’t watched a single game that didn’t include my team all year. Normally it would be football all day, on multiple TV’s at my house.

  18. There is going to be a lot of fighting in the stands if this catches on… If some unpatriotic poor me idiot looks up at a real American and asks them to lock arms to show support for these ungrateful anti-American crybaby fools… NFL will turn to WWF

  19. i’m out! no nfl game for me until this bs stops. these tattooed millionaires are making me sick man. i’m with the red/white/and blue. that’s it!

  20. “tara kyle” What about RISHARD MATTHEWS. Whose father served for 23 years and whose BROTHER died in Afghanistan?

    You only respect SOME veterans and people affected by their loss? Just the ones that agree with you. What a great “patriot” you are.

  21. So no more kneeling during the anthem and bringing police brutality into the discussion? Now all the fans and players lock arms for “unity”?… Against what Trunp? Call trump any name you want, but he wanted people to stop kneeling during the anthem and they will stop. He is becoming like an idiot savant. Before anyone attacks me for police brutality remember Tamir Rice, Philando Castille, and the many others. The families never received justice. That’s what Kaep was bringing attention to, and now it has become this?

  23. The NFL is becoming like colleges now…. Basically daycare centers. How soon before there are designated safe spaces

  24. Does anyone even remember what the kneeling was about anymore or is it only about sticking your thumb in the eye of a president that told folks to do something that he has no control over? This whole thing has turned into the ice bucket challenge where the cause has taken a significant back seat to the showmanship of championing the cause.

  26. I wonder how many people on here know it was a Green Beret (Nate Boyer) that got Kaepernick to kneel (from sitting) in the first place? Kaepernick listened to a Green Beret and kneeled in order to show more respect. Nate Boyer said “Soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave, you know, to show respect. When we’re on a patrol, you know, and we go into a security halt, we take a knee, and we pull security.”

    No one cares. Doesn’t fit your rhetoric quite as well.

  28. These clowns just aren’t getting it and won’t until they see their salaries reduced. I find it mind boggling liberals are overly sensitive to most everything but have no problem offending some (not all) Veterans. And spare me with the, “It’s not an anthem, flag or USA protest.” Who are you to tell ANY Veteran what to be offended about especially when it surrounds the very idea/images that they fought for. I have no problem if some Veterans aren’t offended – that’s cool – but that doesn’t mean others aren’t. #FindAnotherWay

    PS – I love the NFL is supporting this but not when the Cowboys wanted to honor the slain Dallas officers. I feel like I’m living in La La Land.

  32. Why are there so many people who hate the NFL commenting all day on a football site? Enjoy the games on Sunday, you liars!

  33. Just because someone does STAND during the national anthem doesn’t mean they don’t respect the people who have/ still fight for our country. Get REAL! And for those that are protesting the people that excercise their freedom of speech and don’t stand because they’re “disrespecting our military”, what do you say about the people who voted for Trump? A man who blantantly disrespected a service member who was a POW for this country (John McCain)? If you voted for him, YOU are disrespecting the flag!

    Also, how can you stand for an anthem that blantantly talks about slaves?! Many people upset have never even read the 3rd/4th verses of the anthem… don’t worry… I’ll give you the words… “No refuge can save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight of the gloom of the grave. And the Star-Spangled Banner doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

  34. “What’s fortunate is that we live in an area where civil rights had a pretty strong foundation on our country for years and years and years”

    Yeah, because when I think civil rights, I think of southern states like Alabama.

    Forcing your players to stand isn’t American, it’s called a dictatorship. Our veterans fight to make sure we don’t have that in America.

    And players should KEEP kneeling until America respects all of its citizens. You want respect, you gotta EARN it. That wont happen until all races are treated equally and police stop MURDERING people!

  35. Dan Quinn is dead wrong. The NFL players don’t need a sideline demonstration to talk about “a lot of important issues”. This whole thing is about one issue. Police officers who were caught red handed on video tape shooting and killing innocent black people, and the American people shrugging their shoulders and looking the other way. That’s when Kaepernick decided he wanted to make sure we were aware of what was happening. He might have been shocked at the idea that his fellow Americans didn’t care, so he wanted to give us the benefit of the doubt and remind us. Black people have been living with this for their entire lives, and white people were not necessarily aware of it. Then we all got to see the video tapes of repeated offenses. Now we’re all aware of it. That still didn’t move us to action. Now it’s pretty obvious that a lot of Americans don’t care about blacks getting killed by white cops. Now the issue isn’t about cops any more. Now it’s about an American public that is willing to turn a blind eye to a huge racial injustice. And people like Dan Quinn trying to change the subject.

  36. What a crazy society we live in. Virtually everything in our lives has become political to some extent, in large part due to the pervasiveness in which political correctness has infiltrated society. To quote the great Dick Vermeil – “It’s time to take the diapers off” people. Enough is enough.

  38. Stand there, face the flag, hand over heart. It’s not negotiable.

    __________________________________________________________________

    Typical snowflake response. “Everyone needs to do things the way I want or I will be very offended!” “Freedom of speech that I don’t like should be stopped immediately!” This is what happens when everyone gets participation trophies, they think the world revolves around them and anyone who disagrees must have something wrong with them.

    Grow a pair, Buttercup, and learn to live with the fact that others believe differently than you do and many brave men died so they could express those beliefs. Comments like the above are unpatriotic.

  39. Racial inequality will always be more socioeconomic than police misconduct. If the conditions which spawned the cancer in cities like Chicago were improved, more people would have a better standard of living, and more equality. Unfortunately, you rarely hear pro athletes discussing these social issues.

  41. The story has become the protest itself. No one even knows what the protest is even about anymore. Is it equality, unity, brutality? Is it even a protest? The players seem like sheep. Hey, we better protest cause everyone else is protesting. Should we stay in the locker room, or stand, lock arms, is kneeling OK? Before, during, or after the anthem? Should we do like OBJ did and act like a dog? Trump has got them so rattled. It’s comical.

  43. Ok, so going back to the original protests, folks are angry about police brutality and racial inequality. I get it. I agree there is a problem with both of these. So a player kneels to bring attention to it. Ok, you have that right and I agree that there are problems.

    But what exactly is it your asking be done? Hmmmmmm? Are you offering potential solutions or are you just whining for attention? I have yet to hear any actual solid and actionable suggestions for solutions. What is it – exactly – that the protesters think the NFL can do about police brutality and racial inequality? What is it that fans can do? I do everything in my power to treat everyone with respect and I am pretty sure the police could care less what I think about anything they do.

    I am a football fan. I hate politics. I find that in general football players display far more dedication, hard work, integrity, talent and intelligence than politicians. A football player lays it all out there and displays the best he is capable of for the world to see. Politicians just lie and tell you whatever they think you want to hear then hurry back behind closed doors to ensure those who own them get what they paid for.

    Please…. please please please – keep the political scum as far away from the football field as possible. If you are angry about political issues, fight for what you believe in where you may have some hope of making an actual difference – the political arena, not the football arena.

  44. “…hireling and slave from the terror of flight of the gloom of the grave. And the Star-Spangled Banner doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”…

    Are you saying he wanted slaves dead? Is that your ludicrous take on this verse?? Of course it is.

    Sounds to me like he was concerned for their welfare, actually. In a way, speaking of them in the same breath as “hirelings” could be seen as putting both on the same level. Because if you’re saying he wants slaves dead, then you must also believe that he wants “hirelings” dead. Which is preposterous, of course.

    Not every utterance that uses the word “slave” is divisive. People had slaves at the time. A historical fact we will never forget because it most certainly IS a blight on our history and something everyone should remember so that history never repeats the sickness of slavery.

    Those who are fully self-absorbed see hands raised against them where there are none.

  46. What they don’t realize is that we as fans..(Joe Six Pack) work all week, put in endless hours, have politics shoved down our throats all week long. We want an escape, we want to drink a beer, relax and have fun for the few hours that we have for football, before we all go back to our daily grind. This will NOT unify the fans and players. This will drive a wedge and cause disdain.

  47. Last time I checked Don Trump was worth over a billion dollars. And you Gomers think he’s an idiot. What does that make you?

  49. Meanwhile, I take a 15 second break from my morning jog on the National Mall to stand facing the Capitol with my hand over my heart reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

  50. charliecharger says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:19 pm
    Dan Quinn is dead wrong. The NFL players don’t need a sideline demonstration to talk about “a lot of important issues”. This whole thing is about one issue. Police officers who were caught red handed on video tape shooting and killing innocent black people, and the American people shrugging their shoulders and looking the other way.

    Hands up don’t shoot was a proven lie that you’ve bought hook, line & sinker. To classify American’s in this way is both inaccurate and insulting. We rise to the occasion, but no those that are clearly fabricated to evoke an emotional yet misguided response.

  51. Gary C says:
    September 27, 2017 at 1:48 pm
    Let’s have a giant daycare center at Mercedes-Benz stadium, we can lock arms, sing Barney songs and then feel better about ourselves. Everyone I love you, you love me, were one big happy family. Who’s mom is going to being the orange slices and juice boxes. Coach will give out participation trophies after.
    ——————————————————————————————–This sums it up perfectly…..post of the year!!

  52. Love all the people that go onto sports forums to tell everyone they are no longer watching the games.
    Whatever… you’re watching.

  53. There is going to be a lot of fighting in the stands if this catches on… If some unpatriotic poor me idiot looks up at a real American and asks them to lock arms to show support for these ungrateful anti-American crybaby fools… NFL will turn to WWF
    ————————————————————————————

    Comments like this are laughable. Sorry we don’t live in your version of an Authoritarian America where people are expected to shows outward displays of patriotism. Maybe North Korea would be a better fit for you.

  55. kindbass says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:17 pm
    Why are there so many people who hate the NFL commenting all day on a football site? Enjoy the games on Sunday, you liars!
    ________________________________

    We are voicing our own outrage, getting our own message across. This is a good place to get that done because this is not an NFL game or an NFL site. It is a site that talks about the NFL. Which is exactly what we’re doing.

    Besides, how DARE you question our protest or the method we use to voice our concerns. Clearly you don’t respect our first amendment right to freedom of speech.

  56. shiftyshellshocked says:
    Last time I checked Don Trump was worth over a billion dollars. And you Gomers think he’s an idiot. What does that make you?

    Speaking strictly for myself, the real idiots to me are those who persist in judging a man’s worth or intelligence based on how much money he makes or possesses.

  57. Those that are ok with locking arms, why? Because they are standing? Is that all it takes to appease you? What if they stood with their arms crossed in front of them? Is that fine? What if they stood not facing the flag?

    I can tell you why you are fine with locked arms and it has to do with he president announcing it was ok in an attempt to save face.

    It says to stand with your hand over your heart. Anything else, if able, is disrespecting the flag.

    Those ok with arms crossed and not kneeling, are hypocrites and it starts with Donny J.

  58. ” by no means was it ever a protest of the anthem.”

    Then why are you using the anthem as your forum to hold the protest?

    Hoo boy, the common sense train left the station without these guys on it.

  61. “—- Taya Kyle (and if you do not know who this is, you should not comment)”

    I’d say that right there sorta gets to the root of the problem. You are saying that someone doesn’t have the right to an opinion, or the right to protest, unless they know the widow of Chris Kyle.

    The protests during the anthem were going away on their own until Trump stuck his nose into it. The protestors were getting the message that doing it during the anthem was inappropriate. Now teams are spending more time trying to figure out how to deal with it. If you want to be mad at something be mad that Trump made it made much worse and in the process it took him several days of complaining about the NFL before he signed orders to send relief to Puerto Rico.

  62. Also, how can you stand for an anthem that blantantly talks about slaves?! Many people upset have never even read the 3rd/4th verses of the anthem… don’t worry… I’ll give you the words… “No refuge can save the hireling and slave from the terror of flight of the gloom of the grave. And the Star-Spangled Banner doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

    ——————————————————————————————————————————–

    And, apparently, you don’t even know what the lyrics mean. Maybe educate yourself before speaking such asinine statements

    The Star Spangled Banner lyrics “the hireling ” refers to the British use of Mercenaries (German Hessians) in the American War of Independence
    The Star Spangled Banner lyrics “…and slave” is a direct reference to the British practice of Impressment (kidnapping American seamen and forcing them into service on British man-of war ships). This was a Important cause of the War of 1812

  63. eazy28 says:

    September 27, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    There is going to be a lot of fighting in the stands if this catches on… If some unpatriotic poor me idiot looks up at a real American and asks them to lock arms to show support for these ungrateful anti-American crybaby fools… NFL will turn to WWF
    ————————————————————————————

    Comments like this are laughable. Sorry we don’t live in your version of an Authoritarian America where people are expected to shows outward displays of patriotism. Maybe North Korea would be a better fit for you.

    ———

    But showing outward displays of anti-patriotism is acceptable. I see now.

  64. Every American should do the right thing. Just stand for the anthem and find a different method/time for your protests. Fans in the stands would be included in that. Why is that so difficult? I’m tired of hearing about all this. Many of these players try to sound as if they love the country and respect those that served under that flag. If that were actually true, they would find a different way. They won’t. Kneeling before or after the anthem would send the same message but they won’t do it. Instead, some will continue to disrespect the flag/anthem because it is more about “look-at-me” antics and inflicting some form of irritation on others than it is about the cause they originally stated.

  65. jdubkc says:
    September 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm
    “Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you.

    …..

    —- Taya Kyle (and if you do not know who this is, you should not comment)
    – – – –

    I didn’t know who that was, but I’m still going to comment.

    That’s great you want to throw some widow in everyone’s face because she agrees with your political views, but just go to twitter and you will see literally THOUSANDS of active military and vets who support the players. Their opinion matters, too. Quit trying to silence those that disagree with you! This is America!

    – GET OFF YOUR KNEES SPOILED BRATS –

  67. Like church! Commissioner Rodger Goodell wouldn’t allow trivial minor changes but he allowed one player to disrespect the flag. Now they’re scrambling. Good. Hope the league implodes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!