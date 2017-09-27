Jake Elliott declines Carson Wentz’s game-check offer, money goes to charity

Getty Images

Carson Wentz and Jake Elliott did indeed work something out: The Eagles quarterback will donate money to the charity of Elliott’s choice, according to multiple tweets.

The amount was not specified, but Wentz makes $31,764 a week in salary.

Wentz was caught on camera saying he would give Elliott his game check if Elliott made a game-winning, 61-yard field goal. Wentz texted the video and his game check quote to Elliott, who was unaware of the offer before his kick beat the Giants.

Elliott declined the offer, he told reporters Wednesday, and the two decided on a donation to charity in Elliott’s name.