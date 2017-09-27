Jay Ajayi not practicing with knee injury

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is still affected by a knee injury.

Ajayi isn’t practicing today and watched practice in street clothes with a sleeve on his right leg.

The Dolphins will play the Saints in Ajayi’s hometown of London, England, on Sunday, and Ajayi is expected to play. But he might be playing without having practiced, as the Dolphins seem to think he needs as much rest as possible for the knee that has been bothering him all year.

Ajayi had a strong game in the Dolphins’ opener against the Chargers, but he had one of his worst games ever on Sunday against the Jets, gaining just 16 yards on 11 carries.