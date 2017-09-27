Jerry Richardson had team captains to his house to talk “social issues”

Getty Images

With a number of Panthers players reportedly frustrated with the team’s response to Donald Trump’s “son of bitch” remarks, some wanted to hear more from the owner of the team.

So Jerry Richardson brought a few of them to his house Tuesday.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers’ six team captains visited with Richardson at his home for what a team spokesman described as a discussion of “social issues affecting the league and solutions moving forward.”

Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated added that defensive end Julius Peppers was also there, which makes sense because Peppers stayed in the locker room during the national anthem Sunday, saying he felt Trump was “attacked, . . . my brothers in the league.”

The Panthers captains are a diverse group: Quarterback Cam Newton, linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly, tight end Greg Olsen, center Ryan Kalil and safety Kurt Coleman.

Between Richardson’s hesitance to say anything before the game and a general sense of unease about their job security, a number of players were concerned about what they could or could not do.

Veteran cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said on WFNZ-AM that some players wanted to do more.

“We didn’t do much as a team. I think a lot of people were disappointed in that,” Munnerlyn said. “I think we wanted to do more, but we didn’t know how it would come down this being North Carolina, this being a military state. At the same time, I think a lot of people were scared on our team.”

When Richardson did make a statement, he said: “Politicizing the game is damaging and takes the focus off the greatness of the game itself and those who played it.”

So Munnerlyn’s decision may have been expedient, and it will be interesting to see how players react, particularly a future Hall-of-Famer such as Peppers.