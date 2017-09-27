Jets add former Saints running back Travaris Cadet

Getty Images

The Jets may not have Matt Forte this week because of a toe injury, so they’ve added some reinforcements to their backfield by committee.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Jets have signed former Saints running back Travaris Cadet.

Cadet visited with the Jets this offseason and worked out yesterday.

He’s a pass-catcher and a return man, and has some familiarity. Jets offensive coordinator John Morton worked with him with the Saints, and must think he can help fill in along with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.