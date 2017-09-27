Johnny Manziel: I love this game and want to help a franchise long term

Getty Images

Johnny Manziel won’t play in the Canadian Football League this season, but he hopes to resume his career next season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner issued a statement after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced the league will not register a contract for Manziel this year. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats retain the quarterback’s rights until Nov. 30.

Manziel’s statement reads:

“I recently had a really positive meeting with Commissioner Ambrosie and welcomed the chance for us to get to know each other and have an in-depth talk about a possible future with the CFL. I love this game and want to be back on the field in a situation where I can help a franchise in the long term. Over the past months, my agent helped me vet all of my options for playing, figuring out where I could be most effective and get back to having the most fun with the game I love. I’m ready to play today, but we all agreed with the Commissioner that it made no sense for me to join a team with only a month left in the season — it wouldn’t have been fair to my teammates, coaches or the fan base. I want to come into a team and earn my job day one, like everyone else. I look forward to preparing myself as best I can and look forward to what the future holds.”