Johnny Manziel won’t play in CFL in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on September 27, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

Earlier this month, the CFL extended a 10-day window for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to sign quarterback Johnny Manziel in order to “facilitate a process of evaluation for the player.”

That window has been extended through the end of November, but any contract Manziel signs will not be for the 2017 season. The CFL released a statement announcing Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s decision that the league will not register a contract for Manziel this year.

“After an extensive process of due diligence and an in-person meeting with Mr. Manziel, the Commissioner has decided that he will not register any contract for Mr. Manziel for this season. However, Mr. Manziel will be eligible to sign a contract for the 2018 season and, if Mr. Manziel meets certain conditions that have been spelled out by the Commissioner, the CFL will register that contract.  The specifics of those conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed. The CFL has extended the stay on the expiry of the 10-day window for Mr. Manziel until Nov. 30, 2017 and therefore Mr. Manziel will remain on Hamilton’s negotiation list until that date.”

Manziel triggered the opening of the window after working out for Hamilton, although the team’s vice president of football operations Kent Austin said they were “not interested in signing Johnny right now.” We’ll see if anything changes given the extended timeline for Manziel’s potential return.

6 responses to “Johnny Manziel won’t play in CFL in 2017

  3. Put a fork in Manziel. He’s done. Time to live off the trust fund set up by daddy and enjoy affluenza in Texas.

  5. I know it sounds like the opposite, but for Johnny Manziel’s long-term mental and physical health the best thing to do would be to permanently give up on football and spend his life doing something else.

    Let’s say Manziel got signed by the Saints as a backup, Brees got injured, and he had a couple incredible games. Do you think he would not start doing the money sign again, and want to hang out with celebrities and go to areas where the temptation to take drugs and alcohol is very high? He loved being a celebrity more than he loved football.

    Him being successful and in the public spotlight is the quickest way to a relapse. Instead, I’d suggest he spend his time giving speeches warning youth about the danger of drugs and alcohol and how important it is to make the most of every opportunity you are given.

  6. Only less than two months left in the CFL season now anyways. If JM is serious about playing in the league, and not just using it as a springboard to go the NFL in a couple months from now, he will stick it out until next Summer.

    Nov 30 date should be plenty of time to see if he shows up on social media boozing it up for US Thanksgiving or not, too.
    Good luck to him.

