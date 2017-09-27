Julio Jones was limited in practice, due to back injury

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones was expected to be limited in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury. Limited in practice on Wednesday he was.

According to the team’s injury report, Jones and defensive tackle Jack Crawford (shoulder) participated on a limited basis.

Not practicing on Wednesday were safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion), defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee), and running back Terron Ward (neck, shoulder).

Beasley is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks after injuring his hamstring against the Packers in Week Two.

The 3-0 Falcons host the 2-1 Bills on Sunday. The Falcons are the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFC.