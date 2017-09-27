Kenjon Barner will try to duplicate Darren Sproles’ success as punt returner

Getty Images

Kenjon Barner hated to see his good friend Darren Sproles lost for the season to injury, but according to Barner, Sproles was happy to see his good friend Barner replace him on the roster.

Barner also likely replaces Sproles as the team’s punt returner.

“To see him go down like that, it’s terrible,” Barner said, via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. “. . . But this is football. We all know what goes with it.”

Sproles, 34, had one punt return for 10 yards this season. For his career returning punts, he has a 9.6 yards per return average and seven touchdowns.

Barner, 28, has three career punt returns, including two last season for 22 yards.

When asked the secret to being an effective punt returner, Barner said, “Listen to everything Sproles told me.”