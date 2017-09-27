Kirk Cousins wins NFC’s weekly offensive player honors

Getty Images

Yes, they liked that at the league office.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins was named NFC offensive player of the week, after his strong night against the Raiders Sunday.

Cousins was 25-of-30 for 365 yards and three touchdowns, as they took control early and never looked back.

Completing 83.3 percent of his passes and posting a 150.7 rating indicates how nearly perfect he was Sunday.

And after rebounding from a rough start in the opener against the Eagles, he’s putting himself in good position for the next round of contract negotiations, with Washington or someone else.