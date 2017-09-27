League mum for now on performance of Ravens-Jaguars broadcast on Yahoo

Getty Images

The Week Three game between the Ravens and Jaguars, which began at 9:30 a.m. ET from London, didn’t appear on national TV. It was, however, streamed globally on Yahoo.

So how did it do? No one knows.

A league spokesman told PFT on Tuesday that the global data is still being gathered, and that there’s no estimate as to when the information will be available.

Two years ago, after the NFL streamed a Bills-Jaguars game exclusively on Yahoo, the league trumpeted the numbers the very next day. Specifically, on the morning of October 26, the NFL proclaimed that the game played on the morning of October 25 had 15.2 million unique viewers, with 33.6 million streams across all devices, and a total of 460 million minutes of game action being streamed.

So is the difference this time the global data? Apparently not; in 2015, the league also pointed out on the morning after the game that 11.2 million streams came from outside the United States.

As noted two years ago, the league took some liberties with the characterization of the numbers, selling apples-to-oranges data in a way that subtly compared apples to apples. The number most comparable to TV ratings — average viewers per minute — was a how-do-you-like-them-apples? number of merely 1.64 million. A Jets-Dolphins 9:30 a.m. ET London game from earlier in 2015 that was televised on CBS had 9.86 million average viewers per minute.