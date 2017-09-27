LeSean McCoy has no problem with Jim Kelly

Getty Images

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly expressed his displeasure on the decision some Bills players made not to stand during the national anthem last Sunday on a couple of occasions, including a Monday radio interview in which he said he “lost a lot of respect for” running back LeSean McCoy in particular.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said he was “very disappointed” in Kelly, who was on the field for the national anthem, for not discussing his feelings with players before airing them publicly. On Wednesday, McCoy said that he has spoken to Kelly and would have preferred he spoke to him personally but that all is otherwise fine.

“Like I texted him, he said some things to the media that he probably could have said to me,” McCoy said, via ESPN.com. “But his opinion, it really doesn’t matter to me. I like Jim Kelly. He texts me and I just told him, ‘Hey, you’re human.’ People have their own opinions. What you said, you don’t have to apologize for it. I don’t think you’re wrong. That’s how he felt. I understand. You’re human and I told him exactly, ‘My respect for you, it hasn’t changed. It’s still very high.’ He’s a hell of a player and I respect him when I met him, and even the relationship I have so far. So it didn’t affect me at all.”

After Hughes’ comments, Kelly released a statement to the Associated Press saying he agrees “with the reason some NFL players have chosen to peacefully protest.” McCoy said Wednesday that no decisions have been made about how the team will handle the anthem this week.