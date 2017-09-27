Marcedes Lewis: We’re going as far as Blake Bortles takes us

Getty Images

Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis says the locker room is confident in quarterback Blake Bortles — perhaps more confident than Bortles is in himself.

Lewis said on PFT Live that Bortles has the ability to be the Jaguars’ franchise quarterback, but the team needs him to understand what he has to do.

“The biggest thing with Blake is probably psychological. I think mentally, him understanding that we’re only going as far as he takes us. If you’re fortunate enough to play in this league a long time, you’re going to have some bad games, but it’s how you bounce back from it,” Lewis said.

It’s not quite as simple as saying the Jaguars will only go as far as Bortles takes them, but it’s certainly true that Bortles has played decent football in Weeks One and Three and the Jaguars won those two games, while Bortles laid an egg in Week Two and the Jaguars lost that game. The rest of the team knows that their best hope is for Bortles finally to play those decent games consistently.