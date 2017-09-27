Matt Forte may miss Sunday’s game with turf toe

Getty Images

The Jets’ running back committee could be shrinking, at least for a game.

Jets tailback Matt Forte has turf toe, in addition to a knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday.

“I have no idea,” Forte said regarding whether he’ll play on Sunday against the Jaguars, via the Associated Press. “We have to wait until we see how it feels. If I’m able to practice, we’ll go from there.”

Forte, as noted by the AP, had turf toe in his other foot nine years ago, but he missed no games

“It’s tough to deal with because the nature of your position at running back, obviously, there’s a lot of pressure on your toes when you’re running and you’re making cuts and even blocking,” Forte said. “I know it’s tough to deal with. I’ve fought through it before. There’s a number of things you can do, you can tape it, orthotics. I’m taking every angle and I’ll try to get back on the field as fast as possible.”

Through three games in 2017, Forte has 94 yards rushing on 23 carries, 58 yards on six receptions, and no touchdowns. He now has more than 9,500 career rushing yards.