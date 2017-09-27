Matt Patricia: We need to be better when quarterbacks get out of pocket

Getty Images

The Patriots came back to beat the Texans last Sunday and a big reason why they found themselves down late in the game was the play of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson threw for 301 yards and ran for 41 more as the Patriots defense had some rough moments when the rookie would get out of the pocket to make plays on the move. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia praised Watson’s play when he met with the media on Tuesday and noted that his unit needs to step up their game with another quarterback noted for his ability to make things happen outside the pocket.

“We obviously had some struggles there and we need to do a better job,” Patricia said in comments distributed by the team. “The unfortunate part about it for us is Cam Newton is next up. This guy is just so dangerous — his ability to get out of the pocket, his ability to escape tackles. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, he’s deceptively fast. [He’s] just very experienced, calm. [He’s] just a very savvy player. [It will] be a huge challenge for us. This guy is an outstanding player.”

Newton hasn’t made much happen in any area through the first three weeks of the season and he’s coming off a particularly bad game against the Saints, but Newton’s history is enough to make tightening up the defense a primary focus for the Patriots this week.