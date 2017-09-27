Mike Evans undecided whether to kneel this week

Posted by Charean Williams on September 27, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT
Mike Evans has not decided what he will do during the national anthem this week. Evans and fellow receiver DeSean Jackson were the only Buccaneers to take a knee last week.

“I think guys will go back to their normal routine,” Evans said, via Mark Cook of the Pewter Report. “I’m 50/50 right now. I might go back to my normal routine and stand next to my quarterback and my head coach, or I might take a knee. I don’t know. It was a good time for the league to unite that moment with the President’s words. I addressed what I had to say Sunday.”

Evans protested Trump’s election last November with a one-game kneel-down during the anthem. The former Texas A&M star later apologized for doing it on Military Appreciation Day.

Evans said he has no concerns about fans turning their back on the league because of the protests as some, including the President, have predicted.

“No, people are going to come to games,” Evans said. “Football is one of the best sports in the world, so people are going to come to the games.”

