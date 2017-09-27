Myles Garrett remains out of practice

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remained on the stationary bicycle Wednesday as his teammates practiced, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. It leaves the rookie’s status for Sunday uncertain.

Garrett injured his right ankle in practice Sept. 6. It was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain, which is a four-to-six week injury. He did some running drills on the field before the Browns played the Colts on Sunday.

Browns coach Hue Jackson said last week that Garrett has made “huge progress” and was “close” to returning.

Christian Kirksey leads the team with 1.5 sacks through three games. Emmanuel Ogbah, who led the Browns with 5.5 last season, has one through three games.

Receivers Kenny Britt and Sammie Coates and tight end Randall Telfer also rode bikes Wednesday rather than practice, according to Cabot.