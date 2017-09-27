No Andrew Luck in practice this week, again

Getty Images

The Colts left the door open for quarterback Andrew Luck to return to practice this week.

They just closed that door.

Coach Chuck Pagano just told reporters that Luck would not practice this week, and would likely begin working him in next week. He said there was no setback, just that he hadn’t progressed to the point where practicing was a smart move.

Once he does return to the practice field, it’s expected to take a few weeks for him to get into anything resembling game shape. And it doesn’t take a long look at Cam Newton‘s season after a late return from shoulder surgery to know that it’s going to take some time.