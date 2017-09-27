No practice for Olivier Vernon Wednesday

Getty Images

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon missed a good chunk of the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Eagles after injuring his ankle, but an MRI this week came back without any sign of a significant injury.

Whatever the level of the injury, Vernon wasn’t well enough to participate in practice on Wednesday. He was one of six Giants players not to take part in their first practice of the week, although he did work on the side while the rest of the team was going through drills.

They did get linebacker B.J. Goodson back for a limited practice session. Goodson opened the year with 18 tackles against the Cowboys, but has missed the last two games with a shin injury and the Giants run defense missed him against the Eagles in last Sunday’s loss.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas, running back Orleans Darkwa, tackle Bobby Hart, running back Shane Vereen and linebacker J.T. Thomas were the other Giants who didn’t practice on Wednesday.