Odell Beckham says his only regret is that he got a penalty

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with owner John Mara about his fire-hydrant touchdown celebration, but he seemed to be lifting his leg at the idea he was remorseful.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham said that his only regret was that he drew a 15-yard penalty for cocking his leg in the end zone.

That’s probably not what Mara wanted to hear, after he was “very unhappy” about his star wide receiver pretending to relieve himself in the end zone.

Beckham said he’d likely change his celebration routine in the future, but deflected questions about whether he apologized to Mara or whether the celebration was targeted toward President Donald Trump.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters earlier that “celebration penalties are things you can’t have” and that pretending to urinate in the end zone was “not something we’re condoning.”

Given their struggles to get there, you’d think they might not be so pi–, oh never mind.