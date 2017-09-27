Panthers say Jerry Richardson’s message was “I’m behind you”

AP

A group of Panthers players went to team owner Jerry Richardson’s house on Tuesday to talk to Richardson about what a team spokesman referred to as “social issues affecting the league” in the wake of a weekend with a high focus on them.

Richardson released a statement on Monday saying that football and politics should be kept separate, which led some to think that Panthers players could face repercussions for speaking out, but quarterback Cam Newton, who was at the meeting, said that wasn’t the case.

“If I were to say certain things outside of football right now, I am pretty sure it has its benefits and backlashes,” Newton said, via ESPN.com. “He is more concerned about our well-being.”

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said in a radio interview Tuesday that some players on the team wanted to do more last Sunday, but were “scared” of what might follow. He wasn’t at the meeting, but said those that were brought back a calming message.

“I know that I was like, ‘Man, if I do sit down or if I do kneel or hold up a fist or stay in the locker room, I don’t know how it would look to Big Cat [a nickname for Richardson],” Munnerlyn said. “You don’t want to try to put that bad taste in people’s mouths. You don’t know where he stands on that situation so you just try to fall back and — this is my job. That’s the guy who writes my checks and that’s how I feed my family. But at the same time you want to be a man and you want to stand up for something. You might be a little nervous and a little scared, but at the same time he basically was letting the guys know yesterday that you don’t have to be. I’m behind you. If you decide to do this, I’m behind you.”

Coach Ron Rivera said he thought the meeting was a good step toward moving from discussions about kneeling to finding ways to “start showing we are truly working in the direction to correct those things everybody was protesting against.”