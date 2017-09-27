Peyton Manning rules out Senate run, again

Getty Images

Peyton Manning continues to have no interest in being a politician. He said it in March, and he said it again on Wednesday.

It came up on Wednesday because long-time Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has announced that he won’t seek re-election, opening a seat that Manning could pursue. If he were interested in something like that. But he isn’t.

Via the Associated Press, Manning said on WGFX-FM radio in Nashville that he has given “zero consideration” to running for office.

“I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country,” Manning said. “I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

Of course, the best politicians insist they have no desire to run for any given office, until they decide that they believe they’ll win if they do indeed run. Politicians who openly state their political aspirations set themselves up to be perceived as failures if they never become what they openly hope to be.

With or without Manning, the election will happen in 2018. Which gives him plenty of time to come to the conclusion that he’d win, and thus that he should run.

Manning retired after the 2015 season, and he has yet to transition to any specific, regular employment since then. Whatever he does, he’ll be successful. But he has the money to choose to do nothing at all, especially since his part-time gigs (like endorsements and hosting the ESPYs) pay pretty well.