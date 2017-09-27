President praises Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on September 27, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Monday night, the Cowboys collectively took a knee before the national anthem and then rose to stand for it. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the President had a conversation about it.

On Wednesday, the President let us all know about it.

“Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday,” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

Many regard this is a declaration of victory by the President or, at a minimum, a statement of his intent to move on. Time, and tweet, will tell whether that’s the case.

It’s also possible that this will become the first step in an effort to divide the ownership ranks, with the President praising Jones while bashing others, either generally or individually.

Then there’s the question of what Jones said to the President to prompt the observation that Jones “knows how to get things done.” It’s entirely possible that Jones said he’ll be pushing for other teams to do the same thing as the Cowboys did before the anthem.

While that may not be easy to deliver, it’s good to see that someone is trying to solve this problem in lieu of simply hoping that it will go away on its own and/or co-opting it for their own purposes.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “President praises Jerry Jones

  1. It’s too bad we didn’t have some form of way of expression unity before the game. Like some sort of Anthem where we can all stand for a couple minutes together.

  2. How many tweets condemning the racists in Charlottesville vs. the peaceful protests in the NFL? How many tweets about the situation in Puerto Rico vs. the peaceful protests in the NFL? How many nukes will North Korea build while Trump is pre-occupied with the NFL?

  3. Everyone knows Jerry Jones is doing this for Jerry Jones. Let’s not act like he suddenly grew a conscious.

  4. Praising the owner most notable for hiring every low life criminal the league has to offer is pretty funny. I agree players should stand (in my opinion), but it’s their right to do what they want. But please, lets not praise Jerry Jones, of all the NFL owners, he is by far the worst at hiring criminals and wife beaters, etc….. If i had to choose between a guy who kneels during the anthem or a guy who beats his g/f or wife……..ill take the guy who kneels.

  5. of course he praises him, jones wrote him a nice check. if you think its deeper than that you’re silly.

  8. I hope Dallas players don’t let themselves get pushed around by Jones and Trump. Jones is the “friendly” plantation owner that will turn on you the moment you stand up for yourself. If he tries to enforce some no kneeling policy the entire team should stand up to him- he’s not gonna fire Zeke and Dez and Dak. Change only comes with courage. Stay strong!

  9. “Praising the owner most notable for hiring every low life criminal the league has to offer…”

    Every? There aren’t any other teams with questionable player(s) signings and/or on their team?

  11. Trump squashed it so the NFL could get a couple ratings points this week. So you don’t have ex-army rangers sneaking out to pay respect to ol’ glory.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!