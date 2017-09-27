President praises Jerry Jones

Getty Images

On Monday night, the Cowboys collectively took a knee before the national anthem and then rose to stand for it. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the President had a conversation about it.

On Wednesday, the President let us all know about it.

“Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday,” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

Many regard this is a declaration of victory by the President or, at a minimum, a statement of his intent to move on. Time, and tweet, will tell whether that’s the case.

It’s also possible that this will become the first step in an effort to divide the ownership ranks, with the President praising Jones while bashing others, either generally or individually.

Then there’s the question of what Jones said to the President to prompt the observation that Jones “knows how to get things done.” It’s entirely possible that Jones said he’ll be pushing for other teams to do the same thing as the Cowboys did before the anthem.

While that may not be easy to deliver, it’s good to see that someone is trying to solve this problem in lieu of simply hoping that it will go away on its own and/or co-opting it for their own purposes.