Ravens place Brent Urban on IR, sign Jonathan Freeny

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that defensive end Brent Urban will be out for an extended period of time after suffering a Lisfranc injury to his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.

The team placed Urban on injured reserve Wednesday, so he’ll miss at least the next eight weeks while recovering. They filled the roster spot by signing linebacker Jonathan Freeny.

Freeny spent the last two seasons with the Patriots, who released him as they cut their roster down to 53 players at the start of the month. Freeny played 18 games and made 11 starts for New England, recording 60 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack in those appearances.

Bronson Kaufusi and rookie Chris Wormley are expected to see time up front with Urban out of the picture. Neither player was active for last Sunday’s game.